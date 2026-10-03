Guardians’ $11.3 Million Steven Kwan Decision Sets Up Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Guardians won’t yet be thinking ahead about what happens next. They’ve got a playoff run to pursue.

It starts Saturday in the ALDS when the Guardians host the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland, and odds are good that when the bottom of the first inning rolls around, Steven Kwan will be stepping in to lead off for the Guardians.

It’s worth appreciating Kwan for any Cleveland fans watching. He’s approaching that point in his contract when this franchise classically considers a trade.

Kwan has been a reliable performer for the Guardians since the moment since he showed up at Spring Training as a rookie and wouldn’t stop hitting. Then-manager Terry Francona had no choice but to keep Kwan on the roster, hand him an Opening Day start and watch him thrive.

The lefty has also been a Gold Glove-level defender in left field, and simply an all-around great guy to have on a ballclub.

None of that will stop the ever-present winds of change for a small market team, though, as Kwan enters what could be an expensive offseason of salary arbitration for him.

Steven Kwan Contract

Kwan is heading for his third and final year of being eligible for salary arbitration this offseason.

That also means that after the 2027 season, Kwan will be a free agent, so there are two factors at play here.

The first is that Kwan is set for a raise, because the arbitration process is designed to do that each year.

He made $7.725 million in the 2026 season, an amount the Guardians negotiated with him to avoid actually going to an arbitration hearing, but one that would’ve been similar to what he likely ended up with in a hearing anyway.

For 2027, that value will go up, maybe by as much as 50%.

MLB Trade Rumors’ recent projections for arbitration salaries predict that Kwan will get $11.3 million.

There’s certainly a case to be made that Kwan is worth that, but the Guardians don’t often pay too many players on their roster eight-figure salaries, so it might raise a few eyebrows in the front office.

Steven Kwan Trade Rumors

Given that salary increase, and given the fact that Kwan will be a free agent after next season, there will definitely be rumors about trading him.

He’s been involved in rumors since before the 2025 trade deadline, and now he’s reached the point where Cleveland doesn’t usually hang on any longer, because they want to get at least some value for the player who might leave a year later.

Of course, the Guardians could also sign Kwan to a contract extension. That would eliminate this concern.

There’s also the matter of an offseason that will likely include a lockout. That could make any move more difficult.

And if Kwan happens to play hero and lead the Guardians on an October playoff run first, they might have no choice but to keep him around.

For now, it’s just worth considering that Kwan’s days in Cleveland could be closer to their end than their beginning.