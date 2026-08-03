Cleveland Guardians Acquire Star Outfielder in Trade With Angels

The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and while the biggest domino in Tarik Skubal has already fallen, several other major trades have taken place around the league.

One of the latest came from the Cleveland Guardians, who agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Guardians Acquire Jo Adell

Cleveland landed star outfielder Jo Adell from the Angels, a player who was expected to be moved before the deadline with Los Angeles actively selling.

In return, the Guardians sent minor league catcher Jacob Conzart to the Angels. Cleveland drafted Conzart in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of NC State.

The deal was reportedly a player-for-player swap.

The Angels and Guardians are reportedly in agreement on a deal that will send OF Jo Adell to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ErZRPlngZu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 3, 2026

Adell’s 2026 Season

Adell is having another impressive campaign after erupting for 37 home runs and 98 RBIs last season during a career year with Los Angeles.

This season, Adell has appeared in 111 games and recorded 423 at-bats, batting .239 with 101 hits, 16 home runs, and 62 RBIs. He is also slugging .395 with a .682 OPS.

Guardians Right Now

This represents a major addition for a Cleveland team looking for more offense in its lineup.

The Guardians enter Monday night with a 57-56 record and sit in second place in the AL Central, three games behind the Chicago White Sox.

If the season ended today, Cleveland would hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League while clinging to a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins.