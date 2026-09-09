Guardians Add Browns Star to Ownership Group

The Cleveland Guardians have a new member of their ownership team.

He also happens to be the most-accomplished player currently on the Cleveland Browns.

The news came out Wednesday morning that star cornerback Denzel Ward is the newest part-owner of the Guardians.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on X, noting that Ward is now part of an ownership group that also includes Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The ownership core is led by Paul Dolan and David Blitzer.

“Cleveland is my hometown. I’m so blessed to be able to show up for this city on the field and now as a part of the Guardians organization,” Ward said, via Schefter. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the Dolan family and David Blitzer for the opportunity to continue to pour into this community and give back to the best fans in the world.”

Five-time Pro Bowl CB and Ohio native Denzel Ward has joined the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians. Ward joins future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce as recently announced minority investors in the Guardians ownership group led by Paul Dolan and David Blitzer.… pic.twitter.com/2A7jGnxGBU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2026

As is obvious because Kelce has already done this, Ward is far from the first athlete in one sport to invest in ownership in another sport.

In the NFL, one of the biggest examples is Patrick Mahomes’ investment as a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.

There are instances of this throughout the sports world, and Ward is the latest.

Where Is Denzel Ward From?

Ward is originally from Macedonia, Ohio, which is a suburb of Akron.

He starred at Nordonia High School, where he was a standout cornerback, wide receiver, basketball player and track sprinter.

Ward then stayed in-state when he went to Ohio State University.

His play with the Buckeyes made him the No. 4 overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has spent his entire NFL career in Cleveland.

Ward has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

A Big Contrast in Offseason

Ward could’ve been the next man out of town. The Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Rams in a future-looking move, and if Ward had wanted out, he could’ve asked.

Instead, he has stuck around as Cleveland tries to rediscover its identity on the football field.

And now, Ward has made it even more clear where his heart lies. By investing in another one of Cleveland’s sports teams, Ward has sent a strong message.

Professional sports are clearly a business, but they also can mean more than that. Ward knows where home is, and it doesn’t seem like he plans on going anywhere.