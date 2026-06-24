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Former Cleveland Guardians All-Star Cut By Current MLB Team

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KANSAS CITY, MO -JUNE 4: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians watches from the dug out during a game in second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 4, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians will play the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Guardians are looking to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Former Guardians All-Star Cut By Current Team

GettyCarlos Santana #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Detroit Tigers during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Guardians star had been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

@SleeperDbacks wrote:Carlos Santana has been designated for assignment. His #Dbacks career was a brief one. In 8 games and 24 ABs the veteran had just two hits.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyCarlos Santana #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MrAzSports: “Carlos Santana who was signed to 2m who had 24 at bats with 2 hits with the diamondbacks… was dfa. Good for Carlos, easy way to make 2m. Bad for us, as Goldy was signed for 4m base salary plus 2 million in incentives.”

@dbacksprospectz: “Carlos Santana has been DFA’d From what I watched in ACL and in Reno, he looked downright awful. Rarely, if ever, did he put a charge into a ball that had air under it. Unfortunate that this is how a great career may end…”

@sportsin_cle: “Guards admin is about to bait us for weeks about a big trade deadline acquisition and it’s just Carlos Santana”

@DbacksStatsInfo: “To make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Mitch Bratt, the #Dbacks have optioned LHP Kohl Drake back to Reno and DFA 1B/DH Carlos Santana. Santana signed a 1-year, $2M deal this offseason, with a ’27 mutual option (also $2M). He made just 24 ABs this season for Arizona.”

Looking At Santana

GettyCarlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians watches a ball during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field on September 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Santana has spent 17 seasons in the MLB (and 11 were with the Cleveland).

In 2019, he made his only MLB All-Star Game with the Guardians.

In addition, Santana has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Guardians Right Now

GettyManager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 41-39 record in 80 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 22-22 in 44 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Cleveland Guardians All-Star Cut By Current MLB Team

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