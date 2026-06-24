Former Cleveland Guardians All-Star Cut By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians will play the final game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Guardians are looking to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Former Guardians All-Star Cut By Current Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a former Guardians star had been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

@SleeperDbacks wrote: “Carlos Santana has been designated for assignment. His #Dbacks career was a brief one. In 8 games and 24 ABs the veteran had just two hits.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MrAzSports: “Carlos Santana who was signed to 2m who had 24 at bats with 2 hits with the diamondbacks… was dfa. Good for Carlos, easy way to make 2m. Bad for us, as Goldy was signed for 4m base salary plus 2 million in incentives.”

@dbacksprospectz: “Carlos Santana has been DFA’d From what I watched in ACL and in Reno, he looked downright awful. Rarely, if ever, did he put a charge into a ball that had air under it. Unfortunate that this is how a great career may end…”

@sportsin_cle: “Guards admin is about to bait us for weeks about a big trade deadline acquisition and it’s just Carlos Santana”

@DbacksStatsInfo: “To make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Mitch Bratt, the #Dbacks have optioned LHP Kohl Drake back to Reno and DFA 1B/DH Carlos Santana. Santana signed a 1-year, $2M deal this offseason, with a ’27 mutual option (also $2M). He made just 24 ABs this season for Arizona.”

Looking At Santana

Santana has spent 17 seasons in the MLB (and 11 were with the Cleveland).

In 2019, he made his only MLB All-Star Game with the Guardians.

In addition, Santana has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 41-39 record in 80 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 22-22 in 44 games on the road).