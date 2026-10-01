Guardians Announce ALDS Game 1, Game 2 Starting Pitchers vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians have spent the week waiting to play baseball again.

Their first-round bye in the American League playoff bracket has forced them to wait until Saturday, when they’ll open the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox — who eliminated the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card Round on Wednesday.

But the time off has meant one great thing for Cleveland: When they’re back, they’ll have all their pitching arms ready to go.

That led to Thursday’s announcement of the first two pitchers for the White Sox series.

There were no surprises.

Guardians’ Game 1 ALDS Starter

The Guardians announced that Parker Messick will get the start in Game 1 of the ALDS at home.

Messick has been one of the best breakout stories in the entire sport in 2026.

After debuting late in 2025, Messick has been utterly dominant this season. He finished the year with a 2.56 ERA in 32 starts.

Messick threw 186.1 innings, by far the most of his career, but it never felt like he was slowing down. If anything, his velocity rose as the year went on, setting up his nasty changeup even better.

The southpaw made the All-Star Game while striking out 9.3 batters per nine innings and allowing less than one homer per nine.

Messick earned this Game 1 nod, to be sure.

At 25 years old, maybe there’d be concern about Messick being fazed by the stage. But given the level he pitched at all year, and his even-keel existence on the mound, Messick seems like he should be just fine.

Guardians’ Game 2 ALDS Starter

The Guardians announced that Gavin Williams will get the start at home in Game 2 of the ALDS.

The only real choice for Stephen Vogt was which order he wanted Messick and Williams to get the baseball in. They were always going to be his top-two in the postseason.

Williams, called “Big Rig,” had a great season in 2026, his second consecutive really impactful year on the mound.

This year, he had a 3.76 ERA in 32 starts with a 14-8 record. Williams raised his strikeout rate to a career-high 12.1 per nine innings while simultaneously pairing that with a career-best 3.0 walks per nine ratio.

His 4.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio is considered elite.

Williams led the entire American League in strikeouts, with 248 in 184.1 innings.

The 6-foot-6 righty will give the White Sox lineup a different look than the lefty Messick.

White Sox vs. Messick, Williams

The White Sox roster combines to hit .209 against Messick. They have four home runs, one apiece by four different players, in 91 at bats against him.

Randal Grichuk is 5-for-12 career off Messick with two doubles and a triple.

The White Sox have a combined .214 average against Williams in 98 at bats with just two homers — one by Munetaka Murakami, and one by Miguel Vargas.

Vargas is 6-for-14 (.429) against Williams, and Andrew Benintendi is 5-for-13 (.385).