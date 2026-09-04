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Guardians’ Brayan Rocchio Future Trends Toward Trade

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Brayan Rocchio plays shortstop for the Guardians.
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Brayan Rocchio #4 of the Cleveland Guardians throws out Osleivis Basabe of the San Francisco Giants at first base during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on August 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It’s getting very close to the time when the Cleveland Guardians would, just by the timeline, consider trading Brayan Rocchio.

They’ve been known to deal guys away with two years left on their contract, which is where Rocchio will be standing this offseason. It ensures that the value to another team in a trade is strong enough to get a good return coming back to the Cleveland organization.

A looming lockout could change plans, of course, but if negotiations there go smoothly, the Guardians will have to decide what to do with Rocchio.

There hasn’t been a lot of speculation about such a move yet, but everything adds up to say that a trade might be in the cards.

Crowded Guardians Infield

The biggest reason Rocchio may not have a future in Cleveland is that he simply may not have a spot to play.

The Guardians brought up phenomenal prospect Angel Genao earlier this summer, and he has looked mostly as advertised, and that creates a numbers problem.

Genao has already played second base, third base and shortstop (Rocchio’s position) with Cleveland. And the Guardians already have two of those spots covered long-term.

Jose Ramirez isn’t going anywhere from his third base post, other than the occasional day at designated hitter.

Travis Bazzana is the second baseman of the present and future.

That leaves shortstop, which Genao is more than capable of playing, and which he has played at times in recent weeks over Rocchio.

The complicating factor is that Rocchio is in the midst of a breakout season. He’s shown a propensity to come through in the clutch, and the traits that showed up only sporadically in the past with him have shown up more often this year.

Still, without converting someone into an outfielder or first baseman, there will be one too many guys here than can be given regular playing time.

Brayan Rocchio Contract

Rocchio has two years of club control remaining on his contract, and they’re both arbitration years. That means the exact value of those seasons won’t be determined until the offseason each time around.

Still, two years with a shortstop just entering his prime could be viewed as valuable by a lot of other ballclubs.

Cleveland, of course, made a major shortstop trade on a similar timeline when Francisco Lindor was sent to the Mets. Rocchio is no Lindor, but he’s a clear starter at a premium position.

If the Guardians decide to shop Rocchio to clear the runway for Genao, there will be suitors. Sometimes, when there’s a surplus, it has to be turned into something else of value.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians’ Brayan Rocchio Future Trends Toward Trade

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