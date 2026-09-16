Guardians’ Brayan Rocchio is Historically Clutch

The Cleveland Guardians were down to their last strike. The Chicago White Sox were clinging to a one-run lead in a crucial game that would help decide the AL Central Division race.

The Guardians, though, had the trump card. They had Brayan Rocchio at the plate. And no one has been clutcher in Major League Baseball this season than the switch-hitting middle infielder.

Sure, he was down 0-2 in the count, but the tying run was on third and the winning run was on second. Rocchio just needed to find a way to get a hit.

The pitch from Grant Taylor was 101 miles per hour, up and out of the zone. Rocchio, batting from the left side, was in swing mode, so he went after it.

His lofted line drive to deep left field was uncertain at first. It was going to be close to being caught.

And yeah, it was close, but close doesn’t count in the outfield. The ball dropped, both runners scored, and the Guardians chased Rocchio out into left field himself to celebrate his heroic swing.

At this point, it simply wasn’t a surprise for Cleveland.

Brayan Rocchio: Mr. Walk Off

Rocchio has now delivered four walk-off hits during the 2026 MLB season, which leads the league. It’s also his fifth dating back to the start of the 2025 season, which also leads MLB.

Maybe more notably, Rocchio is doing something that hasn’t been done in a long time in Cleveland. The last time a player for this franchise had this many walk-off hits in one season was 1987, when Cory Snyder did it.

Rocchio is also doing this out of the 9-spot usually, and he’s got more RBI in that lineup position than any player in franchise history.

Brayan Rocchio: • 4th walk-off hit this season (most in MLB)

• 5th walk-off hit since 2025 (most in MLB)

• Most walk-off hits in a season by a CLE player since Cory Snyder in 1987

• Most RBIs in a season by a CLE #9 hitter in franchise history#GuardsBall | #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/dvdtYAe5u6 — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) September 16, 2026

Once upon a time, Rocchio was viewed as a high-end prospect who would probably both hit and field enough to possibly be a star.

Before this season, he had never really put the full package together, but it’s never been more apparent Rocchio’s talent level than when the stakes have been highest this season.

His clutch performances may be the difference in eventually getting the Guardians to the playoffs, and at that point, who would bet against him delivering in the postseason? The stakes certainly are high there, and Rocchio has shown a tendency to rise to the occasion.

AL Central Standings

Because of Rocchio’s hit, the Guardians are now just half a game behind the White Sox in the AL Central. The teams play a series finale Wednesday to determine who will be in first place.

Cleveland then has nine games left, none against Chicago, to try and close strong and at minimum preserve the AL’s third-and-final Wild Card spot, but potentially claim the division title.

There might be a few more chances for Rocchio to deliver in the clutch.