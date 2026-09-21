Guardians, Browns Combine For Special Day — But Not Quite As Historic As Fans Think

Cleveland sports fans haven’t had too many days like Sunday in recent years.

The Cleveland Guardians won on the baseball diamond, which is somewhat common. The Cleveland Browns won on the gridiron, which is a lot less common.

It caused an entertaining post to go viral on X on Sunday night:

Today, the Browns and Guardians both won on the same day for the first time since 2001 — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) September 20, 2026

It’s important to note that that isn’t an actual fact.

It sure feels like it could be, though.

Guardians, Browns Combo Win History

It hasn’t been 25 years since this happened.

It has been two.

The Browns and Guardians both won on Sept. 15, 2024.

It’s hard for this to happen, though, because there are usually only a handful of Sundays, at most, that these teams overlap in the same year.

And yeah, the Browns haven’t been very good in recent years.

This has escaped my normal audience and people are assuming it’s true. The Browns and Guardians both won on September 15, 2024 — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) September 20, 2026

How Guardians Won Sunday

The Guardians won on Sunday thanks to their pitching. The final score was just 1-o over the visiting Athletics.

Cleveland scored in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jo Adell singled home Jose Ramirez with what turned out to be the game’s only run.

Five of the Guardians’ seven hits ended up coming from the top-two spots in the order. Steven Kwan had three hits, and Jose Ramirez had two.

Chase DeLauter had a hit in the 3-spot, and Adell had that hit as the cleanup batter.

None of the Guardians’ hitters past the No. 4 spot in the order had a hit or a walk.

It didn’t matter, though, because Gavin Williams was dominant.

“The Big Rig” went 7.0 innings and allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Hunter Gaddis came out of the bullpen with 0.2 scoreless innings, and then Cade Smith got the save by striking out three in the final 1.1 innings of the game.

How Browns Won Sunday

The Browns shocked the NFL on Sunday.

They were in Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers and Cleveland’s former QB, Baker Mayfield.

Somehow, the Browns won the game 23-19.

Deshaun Watson threw his second long touchdown to Denzel Boston in as many weeks.

Then there was the drama. The game went to a weather delay for a couple hours.

The Buccaneers had a second down inside the attacking 30-yard line at the two-minute warning when the game resumed, but the Browns got a stop.

Watson took a knee, and that was that. Cleveland had beaten Mayfield despite being more than a touchdown underdog.

On this day, it meant all wins for Cleveland sports. It’s something worth appreciating, because there’s no telling when it might happen again.