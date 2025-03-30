Hi, Subscriber

Guardians All-Star Injured in Loss: ‘It Kind of Takes the Wind Out of the Sails’

After an awkward headfirst slide during a stolen-base attempt in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium, Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez left the team’s 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals with a right wrist sprain.

Ramírez tried to gut it out for a few innings but was eventually lifted in the sixth, with Gabriel Arias stepping in at third base.

After the game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told MLB.com the injury was  a “mild” sprain and said Ramírez is considered day-to-day.

“We’re going to see how he feels in the morning [on Sunday],” Vogt said. “It’s early in the year, but I think I’m going to have to hold him down to keep him out of [the lineup].”

Now in his age-33 season, the switch-hitting third baseman slashed . 282/.352/.492 with 28 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 2024.

“He felt it the innings after [the slide],” Vogt said. “It was one of those things where he didn’t feel like he was going to help us. That’s credit to him for coming to tell us that. He’s a pro.”

Ramírez did not speak to reporters after the game, but a team spokesman told reporters he was “sore.”

“When we heard that [Arias] was replacing him at third, you can’t help but feel discouraged,” said Guardian’s left fielder Steven Kwan, “It kind of takes the [wind out of the sails]. I think he’s good. He just seems like a tough guy that’s going to get through a lot of stuff. Just trying to be optimistic there.”

Jay Pritchard covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

