Guardians Fans Raise Thousands For Rockies Catcher’s Favorite Charity

The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central Division in part thanks to Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.

Their fanbase is paying their thanks to Goodman in an awesome show of charitable appreciation.

Goodman, in part, was the reason that the Guardians held off the Chicago White Sox for the division title and first-round bye that came with it.

And now Goodman is learning about the generosity of some of the Guardians’ fanbase.

What Did Hunter Goodman Do For Guardians?

Goodman blasted a pair of home runs for the Rockies against the White Sox on Saturday.

That Chicago loss helped clinch the Guardians’ AL Central Division title.

The second Goodman homer proved crucial in a 9-6 win — it was a three-run shot that got the Rockies to the 9-spot on the scoreboard, which meant that a late Chicago rally wasn’t enough to catch up.

Goodman reached 41 homers with those two blasts. He was by far Colorado’s best player this season, and he was a big candidate to be moved at the trade deadline. The Rockies held onto Goodman, and he found his own way to impact the playoff race while competing for a non-contending team.

Guardians Donating To Hunter Goodman Charity

After Goodman’s two-homer game helped the Guardians win the division, the fanbase in Cleveland started to wonder about donating to his charity of choice.

The Guardians caught wind of this and found Goodman’s charity of choice from the Rockies:

That charity, Clothes to Kids, is located in the Denver Metro Area. They “provide new and quality used clothing to school-age children from low-income or in-crisis families,” according to their social media bio.

And the Guardians’ fanbase has brought more than $7,000 in donations so far:

We are really feeling the love from generous @CleGuardians fans! As of right now we’ve received $7,000+, with more coming in by the minute. Your thanks for @HunterGoodman35 will help thousands of kids get the clothes they need to succeed 💜⚾️. #ClevelandROX #thankyou @Rockies — Clothes To Kids (@ClothesToKids) September 28, 2026

The Rockies on-field reporter, Kelsey Wingert-Linch, shared in a follow-up post about how important these contributions will be:

Shoutout to @CleGuardians fans who found a Denver-based charity after Rox beat CWS to help clinch the division for Cleveland. I’ve been told by someone involved that Clothes to Kids has to move to a new building & pay more rent in future. The donations couldn’t be more timely! https://t.co/eneMTXJjZt — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) September 28, 2026

The Rockies even created a pretty cool hashtag for the whole thing:

This isn’t the first time such a charitable contribution to a player from another team has taken hold. It’s happened on a couple different occasions in recent NFL history.

It’s still remarkably special. Sports, at their best, bring people together. That’s what Goodman has helped to happen between the Cleveland and Colorado communities.