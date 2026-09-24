Guardians’ Foster Griffin Makes Bizarre Baseball History

Foster Griffin was about a foot away from pulling a Harry Houdini-level escape act on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Cleveland Guardians’ left-handed pitcher hasn’t been sharp lately, and he was far from perfect against the Boston Red Sox in this key American League clash in the final week of the MLB regular season.

He was nearly spotless, though.

Griffin’s only real blemish came when Jarren Duran beat a Steven Kwan throw to the plate by the slimmest of margins.

It was the only run scored in the entire game. The Red Sox won 1-0 as the bullpen trio of Tayron Guerrero, Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman slammed the door shut on Cleveland.

Elsewhere, the Chicago White Sox also lost. That left the Guardians a game up in the AL Central Division with four games to play.

But in an odd way, Griffin was a fascinating story on this night. He actually did something no one has ever done before.

Foster Griffin’s Unprecdented Stats

Griffin achieved the 400th Pitchergami of the 2026 MLB season.

For the uninitiated — that’s a social media account that tracks five elements of a pitching stat line: innings pitched, hits allowed, earned runs allowed, walks surrounded and strikeouts.

A “Pitchergami” is when a pitcher has a game with a combination of those five numbers that has never happened before.

These come along more than you’d think, because there’s actually an astounding combination of those possible arrangements — and because pitchers in this era are often used differently than ever before.

Griffin’s final stats were:

6.0 innings

10 hits allowed

1 earned run

0 walks

7 strikeouts

That’s never happened before.

🚨 PITCHERGAMI 🚨 Foster Griffin just threw a line that has NEVER happened in MLB history: 6.0 IP | 10 H | 1 ER | 0 BB | 7 K CLE @ BOS

That’s the 400th Pitchergami of 2026 and 1 of 83,625+ unique lines on record. — Pitchergami (@pitchergami) September 24, 2026

The frustrating part for Cleveland fans, of course, is that it wasn’t enough to win the baseball game.

Griffin hadn’t been this good at limiting runs lately, but on this night, against all odds, he was.

All 10 hits he allowed were singles — in fact, every hit either team had the whole night was a single.

Griffin still took a tough-luck loss on his record.

How Was This Unique?

It can be hard sometimes to understand why one of these lines was brand new.

This one, though, mostly makes sense.

It’s almost impossible for a pitcher to give up 10 hits but just one earned run.

But by the same token, in past eras, if a pitcher was down 1-0, he probably was pitching beyond the sixth inning.

Add in the control that kept it at zero walks, and some strikeout stuff despite being hittable, and it all comes together like that for Griffin.