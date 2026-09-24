Hi, Subscriber

Guardians’ Foster Griffin Makes Bizarre Baseball History

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Foster Griffin pitches for the Guardians at Fenway Park.
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 23: Starting pitcher Foster Griffin #22 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Foster Griffin was about a foot away from pulling a Harry Houdini-level escape act on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Cleveland Guardians’ left-handed pitcher hasn’t been sharp lately, and he was far from perfect against the Boston Red Sox in this key American League clash in the final week of the MLB regular season.

He was nearly spotless, though.

Griffin’s only real blemish came when Jarren Duran beat a Steven Kwan throw to the plate by the slimmest of margins.

It was the only run scored in the entire game. The Red Sox won 1-0 as the bullpen trio of Tayron Guerrero, Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman slammed the door shut on Cleveland.

Elsewhere, the Chicago White Sox also lost. That left the Guardians a game up in the AL Central Division with four games to play.

But in an odd way, Griffin was a fascinating story on this night. He actually did something no one has ever done before.

Foster Griffin’s Unprecdented Stats

Griffin achieved the 400th Pitchergami of the 2026 MLB season.

For the uninitiated — that’s a social media account that tracks five elements of a pitching stat line: innings pitched, hits allowed, earned runs allowed, walks surrounded and strikeouts.

A “Pitchergami” is when a pitcher has a game with a combination of those five numbers that has never happened before.

These come along more than you’d think, because there’s actually an astounding combination of those possible arrangements — and because pitchers in this era are often used differently than ever before.

Griffin’s final stats were:

  • 6.0 innings
  • 10 hits allowed
  • 1 earned run
  • 0 walks
  • 7 strikeouts

That’s never happened before.

The frustrating part for Cleveland fans, of course, is that it wasn’t enough to win the baseball game.

Griffin hadn’t been this good at limiting runs lately, but on this night, against all odds, he was.

All 10 hits he allowed were singles — in fact, every hit either team had the whole night was a single.

Griffin still took a tough-luck loss on his record.

How Was This Unique?

It can be hard sometimes to understand why one of these lines was brand new.

This one, though, mostly makes sense.

It’s almost impossible for a pitcher to give up 10 hits but just one earned run.

But by the same token, in past eras, if a pitcher was down 1-0, he probably was pitching beyond the sixth inning.

Add in the control that kept it at zero walks, and some strikeout stuff despite being hittable, and it all comes together like that for Griffin.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Guardians’ Foster Griffin Makes Bizarre Baseball History

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x