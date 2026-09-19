Guardians’ Jose Ramirez History Announced by MLB

Jose Ramirez is heating up at just the right time.

The Cleveland Guardians‘ superstar has been cold since returning from a broken hamate bone in his hand, but this week, his at bats are starting to look more like the Jose that everyone in Cleveland knows and loves.

On Friday, that also resulted in a cool milestone.

MLB recognized Ramirez for his achievement with a post on social media — he now has 1,000 career RBI:

José Ramírez collects his 1,000th career RBI in a @CleGuardians win! pic.twitter.com/yjUAlrG5nY — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

The feat came in a come-from-behind win for Cleveland, too, which is key as the Guardians try to win the AL Central Division.

Jose Ramirez Milestone

Ramirez delivered a pair of RBI to push him to 1,000 in his career after entering the night with 998.

He was 2-for-5 and now has 51 RBI on his injury-limited season.

The first RBI from Ramirez came to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth. He hit a run-scoring single to bring home Brayan Rocchio — who had just hit a two-run double.

Ramirez’s second RBI for the night came when he blasted his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot for a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Cleveland’s bullpen made the 5-3 lead hold up.

Ramirez remains in second place in Cleveland baseball franchise history in RBI.

Earl Averill Sr. holds the all-time Cleveland record with 1,084 RBI, which Ramirez should reach next season if he stays healthy.

Ramirez has already passed the likes of Jim Thome (937 RBI in a Cleveland uniform) and Nap Lajoie (919) and Hal Trosky (911).

The switch-hitting Ramirez also is second in franchise history in doubles, tied with Lajoie at 424. Tris Speaker hit 486 doubles.

Ramirez is fifth in franchise history in hits, and he’s second in home runs, with 297 behind just Thome’s 337 homers for Cleveland.

The all-around Ramirez also is second in stolen bases, with 321. Kenny Lofton swiped 452 bags for Cleveland.

AL Central Standings

When the Guardians’ 5-3 win concluded, they moved into a 0.5-game lead in the AL Central Division over the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox were still playing and tied 8-8 in the eighth inning with the Detroit Tigers. If Chicago wins, they move back into a tie for first with the Guardians.

Given that the White Sox are a strong team, as well, the Guardians will have to keep winning games to stay in the division title race.

Even if Cleveland doesn’t win the division, there’ll be at least a chance at the third-and-final AL Wild Card spot.

It’s gonna be close, but with Ramirez now getting on a roll, Cleveland has a real chance to get into the postseason.