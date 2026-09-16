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Guardians Jump White Sox in AL Central in Win

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Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Guardians defeated the Twins 9-2. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

The 2026 MLB season is coming down to the wire, and the Cleveland Guardians are beginning to trend in the right direction.

Cleveland concluded their three-game series with a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. With nine games to go in the season, the Guardians are the new leader in the American League Central division.

This is great news for the Guardians, who are chasing a third straight division title.

Petey Halpin’s Home Run Lifts Guardians to Win Over White Sox

Petey Halpin
GettyCleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin would help lead the Cleveland Guardians to a win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. The win helped the Guardians jump to the top position in the AL Central division. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Heading into Wednesday’s contest against the Chicago White Sox, the Guardians were sitting a half-game behind Chicago for the lead in the AL Central.

The Guardians started the game strong with a Jo Adell single that drove in Petey Halpin and Steven Kwan to take a 2-0 lead in the third. However, Chicago’s Tommy Pham would flip the script with a three-run blast in the fifth.

Down one run, rookie outfielder Petey Halpin would step up to the plate and launch a three-run home run to give the Guardians a 5-3 lead in the sixth.

Jose Ramirez would come up after Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan drew back-to-back walks and hit a double that scored Rocchio.

The Guardians would go on to win the series-clinching game with a final score of 6-3. Cleveland ended the White Sox’s three-month stretch of leading the division.

Guardians’ Remaining Schedule for 2026 Regular Season

Steven Kwan
GettyThe Guardians will finish off the final nine games of the regular season with one home series against the Athletics and back-to-back road series against the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

Cleveland is looking to maintain their lead in the AL Central for the final 11 days of the regular season. Looking ahead, the Guardians face two series against teams that are below .500.

The Guardians will get an off day on Thursday before hosting the Athletics in a three-game series over the weekend. Then, Cleveland will finish out the final six games of the regular season on the road against the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.

Surprisingly, road games have not been an issue for the Guardians this season. Despite a 38-40 record in home games, Cleveland has a 40-35 record in away games this season.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Guardians Jump White Sox in AL Central in Win

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