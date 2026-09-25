Cleveland Guardians Make Angel Martinez Announcement After Boston Red Sox Series

The Cleveland Guardians took care of business against the Boston Red Sox. Thanks to Angel Martinez, the Guardians’ news of the day is celebrating another postseason appearance.

Heading into their new series against the Kansas City Royals, they are sporting an 83-76 record. The Chicago White Sox are currently one game back in the AL Central Division. The Guardians are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

The Guardians’ September 25th game against the Royals is scheduled for 5:40 PM Mountain Time, 7:40 PM Eastern Time.

Cleveland Guardians Make Angel Martinez Announcement After Final Boston Red Sox Series

The Guardians punched their ticket to the MLB playoffs with an impressive 1-0 victory over the Red Sox.

After the win, the Guardians celebrated. At the center of that celebration was Martinez, and for good reason.

“Fenway Park special,” the team wrote on social media, marking the game-winning solo home run that Martinez hit.

For that solo home run, they named Martinez the Player of the Game.

“Angel Martínez earns Player of the Game honors,” the Guardians announced, with a video clip of Martinez and his teammates celebrating instead of the typical graphic.

The 24-year-old finished the game with one hit in four at-bats, while spending time in LF and RF.

Martinez increased his home run total to 18 for the 2026 season. He has 97 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 58 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

Looking At The Cleveland Guardians 2026 Season

Martinez helped the Guardians punch their ticket to the postseason. However, there are a few other statistics that help illustrate that this was a complete team effort.