Guardians’ Parker Messick Joins 1901 Christy Mathewson in Baseball History

Parker Messick has officially polished off one of the best rookie seasons in the history of baseball.

It may have flown just a bit under the radar, because he did it while pitching for the Cleveland Guardians rather than in a big market on one of the coasts.

But when you put Messick in full context, it’s impossible not to realize how special this is.

And if you watched Messick this year? You already know how ridiculously good Messick was all year.

Parker Messick Makes Baseball History

Messick finished the 2026 regular season with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts.

It’s the fourth rookie season since 1901 to ever have those numbers, according to Luke Potosky.

The most recent of these rookie seasons was put together by Hideo Nomo for the Dodgers in 1995. He had a 2.54 ERA and 236 strikeouts — and he was really a veteran, having had strong professional experience in Japan.

Before Nomo, you have to go back to 1910. That’s when Russ Ford had a 1.65 ERA and 209 strikeouts.

And the first such season? Christy Mathewson in 1901. The all-time great had a 2.41 ERA and 221 strikeouts that year.

Messick’s performance was remarkable on a number of levels.

Pitchers in this era rarely have an ERA that low, as they can often be undone in a hurry by home runs.

They also rarely have that many strikeouts, because players simply don’t throw as many innings as they used to — especially young players.

Messick, though, was a workhorse who just showed up every time he was called upon and was fantastic.

Parker Messick Magic

Messick had made his MLB debut at the end of the 2025 season, so he wasn’t totally new to the league, but this was still technically his rookie season.

Really, it was remarkable.

One of the most amazing things that Messick did — his velocity increased all season long. You’d think a guy throwing more innings than he ever has before would tire as the season went on, but Messick’s average velocity went up all year long.

He also mixed that with a nasty changeup. Few pitchers, particularly young ones, throw a changeup that can dominate opposing orders. Messick does, though — interestingly, in much the same way that former Tigers and now-Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal does.

Messick’s sky is the limit. He can be one of the best pitchers in baseball for a long time. He seems like the type who can persist in an era when starters are asked to throw less and less — Messick can just keep on pitching. That’s what he does, and this season, he did it just about as well as any rookie pitcher ever.