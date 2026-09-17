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Guardians’ Petey Halpin Was 1-For-35 Against Lefties — And Then Did This

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Petey Halpin watches his three-run home run on Wednesday for the Guardians.
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 16: Petey Halpin #0 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Baseball presents a challenge that other sports don’t necessarily have.

In the biggest moments, you can’t just draw up a play for your best player. You’ve arrived at a given spot in the batting order, and that’s it. The best you can do is a pinch-hitter — but that’s someone on the bench, not a star already in the lineup.

Some of baseball history’s most magical moments have been delivered by players you’d never expect, simply because they were at the plate when the moment called for them to make magic.

Baseball’s magic met Petey Halpin on Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Guardians were taking on the Chicago White Sox, and the game was tied 3-3 in the sixth inning, and the winner of the game would hold first place in the AL Central Division with a week-and-a-half left in the regular season.

Halpin probably shouldn’t have even been hitting in this spot. A lefty was on the mound. Halpin was 1-for-35 so far in his rookie season against lefties.

But the Guardians had multiple bench hitters injured — not enough to be on the injured list, but enough not to sub them in for this spot.

So it was Halpin handed the chance at destiny, even if the numbers suggested his chances of succeeding were low.

And then he did this.

Petey Halpin Home Run

Halpin got a pitch over the heart of the plate and turned on it.

There was never any doubt. He told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on the television broadcast after the game that he knew he got this one.

He turned and stared at the Cleveland dugout as his teammates erupted out of it in celebration.

And then Halpin trotted around the bases — as Hall of Fame radio broadcaster referred to it, “the jog of a lifetime.”

Halpin may never take another swing this good off a left-handed pitcher.

But with a packed house just hoping for one moment of brilliance from someone, from anyone, it was Halpin who got the chance and answered the call.

Guardians’ Time of Year

Somehow, this feels so fitting for the Guardians, who have this tendency to get hot down the stretch and make a run to the playoffs.

They don’t have a huge payroll. They don’t always have household names. Shoot, Petey Halpin sounds like a ballplayer from the 1920s, not the 2020s.

They usually win, though. ESPN’s broadcast discussed Wednesday that Fangraphs gave the Guardians just an 8% chance before the season to win the AL Central, despite Cleveland having won the division six times in the last decade.

Computers don’t believe in the Guardians. The rest of baseball doesn’t necessarily believe in the Guardians. But the Guardians believe in the Guardians.

And a team with this belief doesn’t care which spot in the batting order has arrived. They all believe in each other.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians’ Petey Halpin Was 1-For-35 Against Lefties — And Then Did This

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