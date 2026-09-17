Guardians’ Petey Halpin Was 1-For-35 Against Lefties — And Then Did This

Baseball presents a challenge that other sports don’t necessarily have.

In the biggest moments, you can’t just draw up a play for your best player. You’ve arrived at a given spot in the batting order, and that’s it. The best you can do is a pinch-hitter — but that’s someone on the bench, not a star already in the lineup.

Some of baseball history’s most magical moments have been delivered by players you’d never expect, simply because they were at the plate when the moment called for them to make magic.

Baseball’s magic met Petey Halpin on Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Guardians were taking on the Chicago White Sox, and the game was tied 3-3 in the sixth inning, and the winner of the game would hold first place in the AL Central Division with a week-and-a-half left in the regular season.

Halpin probably shouldn’t have even been hitting in this spot. A lefty was on the mound. Halpin was 1-for-35 so far in his rookie season against lefties.

But the Guardians had multiple bench hitters injured — not enough to be on the injured list, but enough not to sub them in for this spot.

So it was Halpin handed the chance at destiny, even if the numbers suggested his chances of succeeding were low.

And then he did this.

Petey Halpin Home Run

Halpin got a pitch over the heart of the plate and turned on it.

There was never any doubt. He told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on the television broadcast after the game that he knew he got this one.

He turned and stared at the Cleveland dugout as his teammates erupted out of it in celebration.

And then Halpin trotted around the bases — as Hall of Fame radio broadcaster referred to it, “the jog of a lifetime.”

“Petey Halpin, with the jog of a lifetime” – Tom Hamilton Vintage Hammy. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/hLfIlPP3mX — Jake Hromada (@JakeHromada) September 16, 2026

Halpin may never take another swing this good off a left-handed pitcher.

But with a packed house just hoping for one moment of brilliance from someone, from anyone, it was Halpin who got the chance and answered the call.

Guardians’ Time of Year

Somehow, this feels so fitting for the Guardians, who have this tendency to get hot down the stretch and make a run to the playoffs.

They don’t have a huge payroll. They don’t always have household names. Shoot, Petey Halpin sounds like a ballplayer from the 1920s, not the 2020s.

They usually win, though. ESPN’s broadcast discussed Wednesday that Fangraphs gave the Guardians just an 8% chance before the season to win the AL Central, despite Cleveland having won the division six times in the last decade.

Computers don’t believe in the Guardians. The rest of baseball doesn’t necessarily believe in the Guardians. But the Guardians believe in the Guardians.

And a team with this belief doesn’t care which spot in the batting order has arrived. They all believe in each other.