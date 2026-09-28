Cleveland Guardians Cut 26-Year-Old For 6-Foot-6 Hurler Before MLB Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians are off to the MLB playoffs. They ended their regular season with a 2-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. With another Guardians playoffs series on the horizon, news has emerged regarding Craig Yoho.

The Guardians finished first in the AL Central Division with an 85-77 record. The Chicago White Sox finished second, the Minnesota Twins finished third, while the Detroit Tigers and the Royals finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Cleveland Guardians Cut 26-Year-Old For 6-Foot-6 Pitcher Before Facing The Chicago White Sox Or Houston Astros

Before their final game of the 2026 season, the Guardians announced a couple of transactions. One of those transactions involved Yoho.

According to the MLB Transactions Log, the Guardians optioned Yoho while recalling another pitcher: “Cleveland Guardians optioned RHP Craig Yoho to Columbus Clippers. Cleveland Guardians recalled RHP Austin Peterson from Columbus Clippers.”

Yoho is a 26-year-old pitcher who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers at the MLB Trade Deadline. Austin Peterson is a promising 27-year-old pitcher who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 234 pounds.

Looking At Craig Yoho & Austin Peterson

Yoho and Peterson have had two very different 2026 seasons.

Yoho has split his season between the Guardians and Brewers. Before being traded, he recorded 18 strikeouts in 20 innings, to go along with a 3.15 ERA, one hold, and a 0.85 WHIP in 15 games pitched.

After the trade, he played 19 games. In those games, Yoho collected 23 strikeouts, one blown save, and three holds, with a 6.87 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP in 18.1 innings.

As for Peterson, he played only two games for the Guardians and spent most of his season in the minors.

Peterson spent the entire season in Triple-A, starting 21 games and making 23 appearances. He finished with 107 strikeouts, a 5-9 record, a 4.41 ERA, and a 1.41 WHIP.

No matter which player is up with the Guardians, the team reached this point because of the collective efforts of everyone in the organization. If they make it to the World Series, it will also be because of the collective efforts of everyone on the team.