Guardians Terminate $2.8 Million Contract With Top Dominican Prospect

Every year, MLB teams aren’t afraid to offer top dollar to young, promising international prospects.

And sometimes, those deals can come back to bite those teams.

The Cleveland Guardians are the latest cautionary tale of such issues, according to MLB reporter Wilber Sanchez

“SOURCE: The Cleveland Guardians canceled the $2.8 million agreement they had with Dominican prospect David Severino after it was discovered that he was two years older than initially reported,” Sanchez wrote on X.

“Severino was originally eligible to sign in the 2029 international class, but after the investigation it was determined that he actually belongs to the 2027 class, which led to the agreement being terminated.”

Cleveland could rework its deal with Severino, altering his compensation based on his correct age.

Guardians Have Been in a Similar Situation Before

This isn’t the first time Cleveland has been duped by a player lying about his age.

Back in 2006, the then-Cleveland Indians signed promising amateur free agent Fausto Carmona out of the Dominican Republic. The only problem is Carmona wasn’t who he said he was.

It turned out Carmona’s real name was Roberto Hernandez, and he was three years older than he actually was. Hernandez falsified his birth certificate, which claimed he was born in 1983, but he was actually born in 1980.

Hernandez was suspended by MLB in 2012, and was ultimately arrested by Dominican police for using a false identity to obtain a visa. He played for Cleveland from 2006 to 2012, followed by stints with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013), Philadelphia Phillies (2014), Los Angeles Dodgers (2014), Houston Astros (2015), and Atlanta Braves (2016).

Guardians Not First Team to Cancel International Deal

Back in March, the Philadelphia Phillies ran into a similar situation as the Guardians with one of their top international prospects.

“SOURCE: The Phillies have canceled the $1.3 million pre-agreement they had with their top international prospect from the 2029 class after the player tested positive for banned substances,” Sanchez wrote at the time. “The pitcher, just 13 years old, tested positive for steroid use.”

Guardians Top Prospects

Cleveland has four prospects in the MLB Top 100 — second baseman Travis Bazzana (No. 13), shortstop Angel Genao (No. 47), first baseman Ralphy Velazquez (No. 59), and catcher Cooper Ingle (No. 73).

A full list of the Guardians’ top 20 prospects is below with the highest level each player has reached.