Hi, Subscriber

Guardians Terminate $2.8 Million Contract With Top Dominican Prospect

  • 476 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt
Getty
The Cleveland Guardians severed ties with a top Dominican prospect who lied about his age

Every year, MLB teams aren’t afraid to offer top dollar to young, promising international prospects.

And sometimes, those deals can come back to bite those teams.

The Cleveland Guardians are the latest cautionary tale of such issues, according to MLB reporter Wilber Sanchez

“SOURCE: The Cleveland Guardians canceled the $2.8 million agreement they had with Dominican prospect David Severino after it was discovered that he was two years older than initially reported,” Sanchez wrote on X.

“Severino was originally eligible to sign in the 2029 international class, but after the investigation it was determined that he actually belongs to the 2027 class, which led to the agreement being terminated.”

Cleveland could rework its deal with Severino, altering his compensation based on his correct age.

Guardians Have Been in a Similar Situation Before

Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Fausto Carmona

GettyFormer Cleveland Indians pitcher Fausto Carmona lied about his name and age

This isn’t the first time Cleveland has been duped by a player lying about his age.

Back in 2006, the then-Cleveland Indians signed promising amateur free agent Fausto Carmona out of the Dominican Republic. The only problem is Carmona wasn’t who he said he was.

It turned out Carmona’s real name was Roberto Hernandez, and he was three years older than he actually was. Hernandez falsified his birth certificate, which claimed he was born in 1983, but he was actually born in 1980.

Hernandez was suspended by MLB in 2012, and was ultimately arrested by Dominican police for using a false identity to obtain a visa. He played for Cleveland from 2006 to 2012, followed by stints with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013), Philadelphia Phillies (2014), Los Angeles Dodgers (2014), Houston Astros (2015), and Atlanta Braves (2016).

Guardians Not First Team to Cancel International Deal

Back in March, the Philadelphia Phillies ran into a similar situation as the Guardians with one of their top international prospects.

“SOURCE: The Phillies have canceled the $1.3 million pre-agreement they had with their top international prospect from the 2029 class after the player tested positive for banned substances,” Sanchez wrote at the time. “The pitcher, just 13 years old, tested positive for steroid use.”

Guardians Top Prospects

Cleveland Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana

GettyCleveland Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana is also the No. 13-ranked prospect in all of MLB

Cleveland has four prospects in the MLB Top 100 — second baseman Travis Bazzana (No. 13), shortstop Angel Genao (No. 47), first baseman Ralphy Velazquez (No. 59), and catcher Cooper Ingle (No. 73).

A full list of the Guardians’ top 20 prospects is below with the highest level each player has reached.

  1. Travis Bazzana, 2B, MLB
  2. Angel Genao, SS, AAA
  3. Ralphy Velazquez, 1B/OF, AA
  4. Cooper Ingle, C, AAA
  5. Khal Stephen, RHP, AA
  6. Braylon Doughty, RHP, A+
  7. Jace LaViolette, OF, A+
  8. Joey Oakie, RHP, A
  9. Juneiker Caceres, OF, A
  10. Jaison Chourio, OF, AA
  11. Welbyn Francisca, SS, ROK
  12. Dean Curley, IF, A+
  13. Khalil Watson, OF, AAA
  14. Alfonsin Roasrio, OF, AA
  15. Juan Brito, 2B, AAA
  16. Daniel Espino, RHP, AAA
  17. Aaron Walton, OF, A+
  18. Jacob Cozart, C, AA
  19. Gabriel Rodriguez, SS, ROK
  20. Robert Arias, OF, A

Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. He has more than a decade of experience working for both local and national news outlets covering the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, college football, and MMA. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Athlon Sports, The Hockey News, the Nashville Scene, SB Nation, and Yardbarker. More about Michael Gallagher

0 Comments

Guardians Terminate $2.8 Million Contract With Top Dominican Prospect

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x