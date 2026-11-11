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Guardians Urged to Sign Ex-Tigers Starting Pitcher

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New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians made it to Game 6 of the ALCS before falling to the Tampa Bay Rays.

That sets up a key offseason, with a chance to make the right moves and get to the World Series, and that could involve changing their starting pitching rotation.

The Guardians are known for their pitching, and they’ll still have a good core group back.

Foster Griffin, though, seems likely to leave in free agency after his midseason arrival from the Nationals, and so there might be at least one opening.

One MLB insider has a plan for the Guardians to fill that role.

Guardians Urged to Sign Ex-Tigers Pitcher

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote a new article on Wednesday in which he put on the table the idea of the Guardians signing Casey Mize.

Mize was formerly a No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers out of Auburn. He remained with the Tigers until the 2026 trade deadline, when they shipped him to the San Diego Padres.

Now, Mize is a free agent and could potentially fit the Guardians’ roster.

“While the Guardians’ aggressiveness at the trade deadline helped them reach the ALCS, nobody expects them to replicate that in free agency,” Passan writes. “With the emergence of Chase DeLauter and trade for Jo Adell, their outfield is set for the first time in years. Their infield is solid, too, with the exception of first base, and between that and designated hitter, Cleveland should be in on midtier power bats. What the Guardians really could use is one more solid starting pitcher, preferably on a shorter-term deal, with real upside. And the ideal candidate is right there for them.”

Mize struggled with the Padres, but he’s got a solid track record, and Cleveland sure knows how to get the most out of its pitchers.

Guardians Pitching Rotation

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 03: Parker Messick #77 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after pitching against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If the Guardians added Mize, they’d have a full pitching rotation.

They’ve already got Parker Messick and Gavin Williams established at the front of the group.

Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo will both be back for the 2027 season, too.

With Mize, Cleveland would have a logical five-man staff to begin the new campaign and chase a World Series.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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