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Guardians-White Sox Hulu Streaming, Buffering Issue Has MLB Fans Wondering How to Watch

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 05: Gavin Williams #32 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are playing ALDS Game 2 on Monday evening.

Anyone trying to stream the game on Hulu is having a nightmare time of it. It’s streaming and buffering on a pretty consistent basis, getting caught almost in a loop of both gameplay and commercials.

It’s angering fans and costing viewers a chance to see what is happening.

Hulu Issues for Guardians-White Sox

From the moment the Guardians game began, Hulu was experiencing issues.

It would play a few seconds of the broadcast, then loop back.

It seemed to move forward ever so slightly each time. If you kept watching, the game did keep moving forward.

But by the time the bottom of the first inning was taking place, it was three or four batters behind.

The Hulu stream showed leadoff man Steven Kwan hitting when the Guardians actually had their 5-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe, at the plate.

It wasn’t clear how long it might take to be fixed.

The Guardians scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead with Lowe at the plate, but that happened while Hulu’s stream of the TBS broadcast was nowhere near that part of the game yet.

Fans Mad at Hulu

This is some of what fans were posting on social media as this happened:

There’s a lot more than this, too. They just don’t have language fit to share.

Hulu Down Detector

There’s a website that tracks reports of issues with Hulu, and it showed none all day until a little after 5 p.m. ET, when this game began.

It has not shown a decline in complaints yet, suggesting nothing has been fixed as of 5:30 p.m.

The Guardians’ first inning ended with a 2-0 lead on the White Sox. There’s no telling when those watching on Hulu might see it.

How to Watch

Because this is a Hulu issue, there isn’t really an easy fix as far as watching the broadcast.

If you have a way to watch via a TBS app, that could potentially work.

The only other clear way to experience the game is via the radio broadcast if you’re in range to listen to it — or if you have MLB.tv, where the radio broadcast is also playing.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians-White Sox Hulu Streaming, Buffering Issue Has MLB Fans Wondering How to Watch

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