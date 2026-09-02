Guardians’ Wild Card Standings Depend on Series With Blue Jays

The Cleveland Guardians’ chances of making the 2026 MLB playoffs could depend mightily on what happens this week against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both teams are in heavy pursuit of an American League Wild Card spot in the standings, and the Guardians got their series off to a good start on Tuesday night with a 6-1 win.

Gavin Williams, the man they call the “Big Rig,” was particularly sharp on the mound for the Guardians. He went 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits, one walk and an unearned run, while striking out 13.

Patrick Bailey, Angel Genao and Angel Martinez all left the yard for Cleveland — each blast a two-run home run to account for all of the Guardians’ runs.

Jo Adell added two hits as he continues to endear himself to Cleveland fans after his trade from the Angels.

It all added up to a result that pushed the Guardians’ record to 70-68, while knocking the Blue Jays to 68-71.

AL Wild Card Standings

After Tuesday night’s results, the three AL Wild Card spots are held by:

Because of the high-powered AL East Division, which is led by the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55), there will likely only be one Wild Card spot available to a team from outside that division.

A lot of teams are chasing it. As of Wednesday morning, the Rangers and Orioles are both 1.5-games behind the Guardians. The Blue Jays are 2.5 back, the Twins are 3.5 back, and the Mariners are 5.5 back.

The Detroit Tigers were on a roll at one point but are now 7.0-games back of Cleveland.

The Guardians can’t control what every team in the race does, but they can keep the Blue Jays at arms length. They play on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon to close out their three-game series.

AL Central Standings

The Guardians could still chase down a division title if they get hot.

The Chicago White Sox, through Sept. 1, are 73-65, a 3.0-game lead on the Guardians.

Cleveland has one three-game series remaining with Chicago. That’ll be played at Progressive Field on Sept. 14, 15 and 16.

The Guardians’ remaining schedule does also include the Wild Card-chasing Orioles for a three-game set and then the Twins for a three-game series, as well.

The Guardians also have remaining series against the Tigers, A’s, Red Sox and Royals.

A lot could still happen, but the regularly scheduled programming of a late-season run by Cleveland certainly is in play at the moment.

The Guardians are also a much different team than they were early in the season, which was shown in a big way on Tuesday night.

Bailey was a key trade pickup from the Giants, a great defensive catcher who has hit better in Cleveland.

Genao was a shiny prospect who the Guardians decided to call up and who has delivered on his hype so far.

Adell was another trade pickup, as mentioned above.

This is a quality ballclub that can make noise, and Jose Ramirez is finally returning to health, too. Definitely keep an eye on the Guardians the rest of the way.