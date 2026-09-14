How Guardians Can Take 1st Place in AL Central Standings vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox could hardly be closer in the AL Central standings entering Monday night’s series opener at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland.

The White Sox enter the game at 76-73.

The Guardians are 76-74.

They’ll play three games, and then the White Sox will have 10 games left, and the Guardians nine games left.

The AL Central standings could still swing in the other direction from whatever happens in this three-game set, but it’s the last time these teams will play this season, and so it’s going to be a pivotal series with huge implications.

AL Central Standings

The White Sox, as mentioned, sit at 76-73 with a half-game lead on the 76-74 Guardians.

It’s gotten closer lately, because Chicago is just 3-7 in its last 10, while Cleveland has won 6-of-10.

There was a point this season when the White Sox looked like they’d run away with things, but that’s not happening anymore. It’s going to come down right to the finish, because the Guardians are doing their standard late-season push thing that they do.

For what it’s worth, the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are technically still mathematically alive to win the AL Central. They’re both 70-79, 6.0-games behind the White Sox.

But given that they’d have to leapfrog both Chicago and Cleveland, it’d be unlikely for them to chase the division title down with just a baker’s dozen’s worth of games left in Minnesota and Detroit.

Another thing worth noting about the American League standings: The Guardians enter Monday night holding the third-and-final Wild Card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays are just a game behind at 75-75.

So the AL Central’s second-place finisher could get in as a Wild Card team, but it’s not a guarantee. It’ll almost certainly be the AL East’s second- and third-place teams grabbing two Wild Card spots — right now it’s the Yankees and Red Sox with better records than Cleveland and Chicago, with Tampa Bay four games up in the AL East.

But the Guardians and White Sox aren’t clear enough of the Blue Jays to figure they have a consolation prize either way. They’ll play to win the division, because it’s the only sure thing on the board.

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

The pitchers for this series will be crucial given what’s at stake.

On Monday night, the White Sox send lefty Sean Newcomb to the mound, and the Guardians send the righty nicknamed “Big Rig,” Gavin Williams, to the bump.

Tuesday night will have Davis Martin, a righty, pitch for the White Sox against Cleveland’s trade deadline pickup, Foster Griffin.

There hasn’t been a White Sox starter named for Wednesday afternoon yet. The Guardians will have southpaw star Parker Messick pitching in that game to try to close the series strong.

Regardless of the arms, this is going to be an intense series in Cleveland with a ton on the line.