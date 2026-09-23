Hi, Subscriber

This Is How Guardians Clinch Playoff Spot Today

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jose Ramirez crosses home plate for the Guardians.
Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 20: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians scores during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field on September 20, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians have once again positioned themselves to play October baseball.

They haven’t clinched anything yet, but they’re on the verge of getting into the playoffs again after a strong second half of the season.

The good news for Guardians fans is that a playoff spot can be clinched on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

It’ll take a couple of different results, but it’s possible.

The AL Central Division will take more time, but the Guardians control their destiny there, as well.

Guardians Clinching Scenarios Today

The Guardians need two things to happen to clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday.

There are actually two different combinations of two results that would do it.

The first is this:

The second is this:

  • Guardians beat Red Sox.
  • Mariners beat Astros.

Either way, the only way the Guards can get into the playoffs on Wednesday for sure is if they beat Boston.

From there, they need one of the two teams chasing the AL West title to lose, so that they are out of the ability to catch Cleveland in the AL Wild Card race.

The Guardians are in action at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Red Sox. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Those two AL West games? The Rangers are playing at 8:05 p.m. ET at home against the Mets. The Astros and Mariners are on ESPN following the Guardians game, a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

So it’s likely Cleveland will be the first of those three games done. If the Guardians win, they can then start rooting on the Mets and the Mariners to defeat the Rangers and Mariners.

AL Central Update

The Guardians enter Wednesday at 82-75.

They’re one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox atop the AL Central, with the White Sox at 81-76.

Both have five games to play, and the White Sox hold the tiebreaker. They won the season series, 7-6. If they finish with the same record, Chicago would take the spot they’re tied for.

For those tracking this, the White Sox are playing in Kansas City against the Royals on Wednesday. That game has a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch.

It’s a fun time of year in the baseball world, with a lot of things on the line. As that MLB post on X above shows, five teams can clinch playoff berths today. There’s a lot of pressure but also a lot of potential excitement, including for the Guardians and their fans.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

This Is How Guardians Clinch Playoff Spot Today

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x