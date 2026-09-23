This Is How Guardians Clinch Playoff Spot Today

The Cleveland Guardians have once again positioned themselves to play October baseball.

They haven’t clinched anything yet, but they’re on the verge of getting into the playoffs again after a strong second half of the season.

The good news for Guardians fans is that a playoff spot can be clinched on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

It’ll take a couple of different results, but it’s possible.

The AL Central Division will take more time, but the Guardians control their destiny there, as well.

Guardians Clinching Scenarios Today

The Guardians need two things to happen to clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday.

There are actually two different combinations of two results that would do it.

The first is this:

Guardians beat Red Sox.

Mets beat Rangers

The second is this:

Guardians beat Red Sox.

Mariners beat Astros.

Either way, the only way the Guards can get into the playoffs on Wednesday for sure is if they beat Boston.

From there, they need one of the two teams chasing the AL West title to lose, so that they are out of the ability to catch Cleveland in the AL Wild Card race.

-The Guardians can clinch a Postseason berth today with a win at BOS AND a loss by either TEX vs. NYM or HOU at SEA. -The White Sox can clinch a Postseason berth today with a win at KC AND a loss by TEX vs. NYM. -The Cubs can clinch a Postseason berth today with a win vs. MIA… https://t.co/1IbypND8At — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2026

The Guardians are in action at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Red Sox. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Those two AL West games? The Rangers are playing at 8:05 p.m. ET at home against the Mets. The Astros and Mariners are on ESPN following the Guardians game, a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

So it’s likely Cleveland will be the first of those three games done. If the Guardians win, they can then start rooting on the Mets and the Mariners to defeat the Rangers and Mariners.

AL Central Update

The Guardians enter Wednesday at 82-75.

They’re one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox atop the AL Central, with the White Sox at 81-76.

Both have five games to play, and the White Sox hold the tiebreaker. They won the season series, 7-6. If they finish with the same record, Chicago would take the spot they’re tied for.

For those tracking this, the White Sox are playing in Kansas City against the Royals on Wednesday. That game has a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch.

It’s a fun time of year in the baseball world, with a lot of things on the line. As that MLB post on X above shows, five teams can clinch playoff berths today. There’s a lot of pressure but also a lot of potential excitement, including for the Guardians and their fans.