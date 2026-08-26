Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jose Ramirez Change vs. Angels

The Cleveland Guardians will be facing the Los Angeles Angels in their series finale on Wednesday. Cleveland will be looking to stay hot, as they have won each of their last six games.

The Guardians are making some slight changes to their lineup for their matchup against the Angels. This includes with star slugger Jose Ramirez.

Cleveland Guardians Announce Sudden Jose Ramirez Change

The Guardians are making a change with Ramirez in their series finale against the Angels. While he will once again be batting third for Cleveland, he will be switching from third base to DH in this matchup.

With Ramirez being Cleveland’s DH for their series finale against the Angels, Angel Genao will be their third baseman.

Here is the Guardians’ full lineup for their game against the Angels.

S. Kwan CF

T. Bazzana 2B

J. Ramírez DH

J. Adell RF

N. Lowe 1B

A. Martínez LF

A. Genao 3B

A. Hedges C

B. Rocchio SS

Ramirez Looking to Build Off Big Game for Guardians

Ramirez is entering this game coming off a strong day at the plate. In Cleveland’s most recent game against the Angels, the seven-time All-Star went 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI. With this, he had a very good day at the plate and will be looking to build off it in their series finale against Los Angeles from here.

Ramirez has 10 home runs, 23 doubles, 44 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 99 games so far this season with the Guardians. Overall, he has had a bit of a down year for his standards, but the star slugger is heating up in a big way. Let’s see what he can do in Cleveland’s series finale against the Angels from here.