6-Year Cleveland Guardians Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians finished their series (at home) with the Chicago White Sox.

They lost by a score of 7-6.

The Guardians will now get the day off on Monday.

6-Year Cleveland Guardians Player Released

Earlier this week, news came out that a former Guardians player had been released by the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “El Paso Chihuahuas released RHP Triston McKenzie.”

McKenzie did not play in a game for the Padres.

He had appeared in 14 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At McKenzie

McKenzie was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Guardians.

In 2022, McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 31 games.

Over 88 career games, McKenzie has gone 21-29 with a 4.07 ERA.

The 28-year-old could be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with 47-44 record in 91 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Tuesday, the Guardians will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

The Padres are currently 44-45 in 89 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League West.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Padres will open up a series with Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego.