Hi, Subscriber

6-Year Cleveland Guardians Player Released By Current MLB Team

  • 138 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: Triston McKenzie #24 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians finished their series (at home) with the Chicago White Sox.

They lost by a score of 7-6.

The Guardians will now get the day off on Monday.

6-Year Cleveland Guardians Player Released

GettyTriston McKenzie #25 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during photo day at Peoria Sports Complex on February 18, 2026 in Peoria, Arizona.

Earlier this week, news came out that a former Guardians player had been released by the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “El Paso Chihuahuas released RHP Triston McKenzie.”

McKenzie did not play in a game for the Padres.

He had appeared in 14 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At McKenzie

GettyStarting pitcher Triston McKenzie #24 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on June 04, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

McKenzie was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the Guardians.

In 2022, McKenzie went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 31 games.

GettyTriston McKenzie #24 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Over 88 career games, McKenzie has gone 21-29 with a 4.07 ERA.

The 28-year-old could be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth at the Triple-A level.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

GettyManager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Guardians are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with 47-44 record in 91 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Tuesday, the Guardians will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Looking At The Padres Right Now

GettyManager Craig Stammen #14 of the San Diego Padres looks out at the field before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 13, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Padres are currently 44-45 in 89 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League West.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Padres will open up a series with Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

6-Year Cleveland Guardians Player Released By Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x