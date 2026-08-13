Cleveland Guardians Announce José Ramírez Change Before Tigers Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

Most recently, the Guardians won by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday.

José Ramírez (who started at third base) finished with one run and two walks.

Cleveland Guardians Announce José Ramírez Change

For Thursday’s game, the Guardians have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Guardians 8/13 S. Kwan CF C. DeLauter RF J. Ramírez DH N. Lowe 1B J. Adell LF T. Bazzana 2B A. Genao 3B A. Hedges C B. Rocchio SS P. Messick SP”

Ramírez (who is batting 3rd) has been moved to DH on Thursday.

He comes into the day batting .233 with 76 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 53 runs and 29 stolen bases in 89 games.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 14th MLB season (all with the Guardians).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Thursday:

@BazzanaGlazer: “Lets win a series for the first time in what feels like a year please”

@HailMandalore: “Let’s win the series. Keep Hoskins on the bench where he belongs. Or the DFA list.”

@JimmyFoxhound: “I was ready to check out a few days ago.. if you win today I’d gladly check back in”

@BrattenTho6398: “Let’s go boys. String something together now. One of the best on the hill for us. No excuses. Let’s go!”

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians come into the day as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 59-62 record in 121 games.

They are just 4.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first.

Following the Tigers, the Guardians will remain at home to host the San Diego Padres on Friday night.