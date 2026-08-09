Cleveland Guardians Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization During White Sox Series

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Guardians lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

UPDATE: The Guardians lost 5-3.

Guardians Released 26-Year-Old Pitcher

During their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Guardians had released Alaska Abney.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Columbus Clippers released RHP Alaska Abney.”

He did not appear in a game for the Guardians.

The 26-year-old had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Abney

Abney was picked in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Guardians.

He has spent part of six seasons in their Minor League system.

Over 176 career Minor League games, Abney has gone 18-5 with a 3.28 ERA.

@CleGuardPro wrote (on April 2): “Cleveland #Guardians 25yr old RHP relief prospect Alaska Abney struckout the side in the 7th inning tonight for Akron in a scoreless inning of work in the team’s win over Reading. Line – 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (27 Pitches 14 Strikes)”

It will be interesting to see if someone picks him up before the end of the 2026 baseball season.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are currently the third-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 30-29 in 59 games on the road).

Following their series with the White Sox, the Guardians will get the day off on Monday (before a series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Michigan).

Looking At The White Sox Right Now

On the other side of the series, the White Sox are the first-place team in the American League Central with a 60-56 record in 116 games.

After their series with the Guardians, they will get the day off on Monday (before hosting the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday).