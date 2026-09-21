Cleveland Guardians Quietly Release 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Red Sox Series

The Cleveland Guardians are slated to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Guardians quietly announced the release of a 27-year-old pitcher in the organization.

Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Boston Red Sox Series

The Cleveland Guardians released 27-year-old right-hander Jack Leftwich on Sunday.

From MiLB.com: Columbus Clippers released RHP Jack Leftwich.

Leftwich posted a rough 6.03 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP and 45 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season.

Cleveland selected Leftwich in the seventh round (No. 216 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Leftwich, a native of Iowa, has never pitched in the majors.

The right-hander spent his first professional season (2022) between Single-A and High-A.

Leftwich pitched in Double-A in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He finally earned the promotion to Triple-A in 2025 and spent the entire 2026 season with Columbus.

Leftwich has a career ERA of 4.21 with 358 strikeouts over 346 2/3 minor-league innings.

Cleveland Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are in first place in the American League Central with an 81-75 record.

They have a one-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox. The White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Even if the Guardians don’t win the AL Central, they could make the playoffs as the third Wild Card team.

Chicago is currently the third Wild Card team with an 80-76 record. The club has a three-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

The Guardians are coming off a three-game sweep over the Athletics. After wrapping up the Red Sox series on Thursday, Cleveland will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

If the season ended today, the Guardians would have a first-round bye in the playoffs, placing them directly in the Division round.