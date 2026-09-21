ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Guardians are coming off a three-game sweep over the Athletics. After wrapping up the Red Sox series on Thursday, Cleveland will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
If the season ended today, the Guardians would have a first-round bye in the playoffs, placing them directly in the Division round.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Cleveland Guardians quietly released a 27-year-old pitcher before their series against the Boston Red Sox.
Cleveland Guardians Quietly Release 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Red Sox Series