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Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

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Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians are slated to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Guardians quietly announced the release of a 27-year-old pitcher in the organization.

Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Boston Red Sox Series

Cleveland Guardians Photo Day
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Jack Leftwich #96 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians released 27-year-old right-hander Jack Leftwich on Sunday.

From MiLB.com: Columbus Clippers released RHP Jack Leftwich.

Leftwich posted a rough 6.03 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP and 45 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season.

Cleveland Guardians Photo Day
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Jack Leftwich #96 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cleveland selected Leftwich in the seventh round (No. 216 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Leftwich, a native of Iowa, has never pitched in the majors.

Cleveland Guardians Photo Day
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Jack Leftwich #96 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during Cleveland Guardians photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The right-hander spent his first professional season (2022) between Single-A and High-A.

Leftwich pitched in Double-A in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Cleveland Guardians Photo Day
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Jack Leftwich #96 of the Cleveland Guardians poses for a portrait during Cleveland Guardians photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 20, 2025 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

He finally earned the promotion to Triple-A in 2025 and spent the entire 2026 season with Columbus.

Leftwich has a career ERA of 4.21 with 358 strikeouts over 346 2/3 minor-league innings.

Cleveland Guardians Right Now

Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians watches the game in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 07, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Guardians are in first place in the American League Central with an 81-75 record.

They have a one-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox. The White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 09: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during a pitching change against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even if the Guardians don’t win the AL Central, they could make the playoffs as the third Wild Card team.

Chicago is currently the third Wild Card team with an 80-76 record. The club has a three-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

The Guardians are coming off a three-game sweep over the Athletics. After wrapping up the Red Sox series on Thursday, Cleveland will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

If the season ended today, the Guardians would have a first-round bye in the playoffs, placing them directly in the Division round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

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