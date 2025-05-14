Guardians Stephen Vogt Has ‘Awesome Moment’ During Mother’s Day Broadcast

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt got more than he bargained for during Sunday’s live broadcast.

He had an “awesome moment’ with his wife where she asked him a “very important question,” according to NBC Sports’ D.J. Short. As well as getting doused with a dugout staple from players/coaches.

Guardians With a Little Dugout Fun

During the live broadcast, Vogt was hit with handfuls of sunflower seeds by his players in the dugout.

“How cool is it that the manager also gets the sunflower seed treatment?,” Short said. “It’s good to be humbled.”

The lighthearted moment was caught on camera and highlighted in NBC Sports’ latest MLB Power Rankings, where Cleveland continues to slowly climb the rankings and bring some hope to fans.

Guardians Start to the Season

The Guardians have emerged as a surprising early contender. Vogt’s leadership and the team’s chemistry are key reasons for their recent success. Their consistent play on both sides of the ball has them sitting comfortably atop the AL Central, just 2.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland has played with energy and consistency. In May, the team sits at a .231 average with 57 runs and 53 RBIs.

Vogt’s Managerial Role Making Headlines

Vogt, who was hired to replace longtime skipper Terry Francona, is winning over the clubhouse fast. His player-first approach and calmer demeanor have clearly resonated.

The sunflower seed interruption wasn’t just fun, it was a statement that this team is bought in.

The Guardians’ pitching staff has posted a 4.03 ERA, while José Ramírez and Steven Kwan continue to anchor the offense with timely hitting and power.

A Family Affair

In another feel-good moment, Stephen Vogt’s wife, Alyssa, made a surprise appearance during the same broadcast. Her guest spot provided fans with a glimpse into the personal side of Cleveland’s new manager, and showcased a bit of the pairs’ playful sides.

Alyssa is no stranger to the world of sports. She is a former basketball player at Azusa Pacific University, where she and Stephen met as student-athletes.

After graduation, she transitioned into coaching, leading girls’ basketball teams at Evergreen State College and Tumwater High School in Washington.

Beyond her athletic accomplishments, Alyssa has been a steadfast supporter of Stephen’s baseball journey.

Together, they have three children and have been actively involved in community initiatives, including supporting the School of Imagination in Dublin, California, which aids children with special needs.

Stephen Vogt has to answer a lot of tough questions, but not many tougher than this one from his wife Alyssa 😂 pic.twitter.com/WyMzntTWAD — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2025

What’s Next for Cleveland

With momentum on their side and clubhouse vibes at a high, the Guardians will look to keep rolling as they face a key stretch of AL matchups, including the Minnesota Twins (21-20), and Tigers (28-15).

Vogt may not be the flashiest name among MLB managers, but his team-first culture is clearly paying off.

If the winning continues, he might want to watch out, because this probably won’t be his last sunflower seed shower of the season.