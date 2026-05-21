Cy Young Winner Involved in Scary Car Crash

Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer is fortunate to be walking away unharmed after being involved in a frightening car crash that destroyed his McLaren this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Bauer’s luxury vehicle was reportedly T-boned Wednesday in Arizona in a wreck serious enough to leave the car heavily mangled. Photos from the scene showed major damage along the driver’s side of the vehicle, while another image later shared by Bauer himself revealed the black McLaren smashed through glass inside a building following the collision.

Despite the severity of the accident, Bauer indicated he escaped without major injuries.

“Yesterday, if you told me a semi truck would total my McLaren, I would’ve believed you,” Bauer wrote on social media. “If you told me it would happen on the [highway], I would’ve believed you. If you told me I’d walk away from it without even a scratch, I’d call you insane.”

The post immediately began circulating across social media, with many baseball fans reacting to both the shocking images and the latest bizarre chapter in Bauer’s already turbulent professional career.

TMZ reported that emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and that Bauer was treated for minor injuries. The outlet added that no one else involved suffered life-threatening injuries.

The accident comes as Bauer continues trying to pitch his way back into Major League Baseball following several years away from the league.

Trevor Bauer Still Chasing MLB Return

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Bauer, now 35, last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2021 during his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers. One year earlier, he captured the National League Cy Young Award after posting a dominant 1.73 ERA during the shortened 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds.

At the time, Bauer was widely viewed as one of the most talented — and controversial — pitchers in the sport.

His MLB career was later derailed after the league suspended him under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy following allegations made by multiple women. Bauer has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and criminal charges were never filed against him.

After serving the longest non-lifetime suspension in MLB history, Bauer has spent recent years pitching internationally while continuing to pursue another opportunity in the majors.

He pitched in Japan in 2023 before later joining Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League. Bauer has continued posting training videos, pitching updates, and public appeals for another MLB opportunity as he attempts to revive his professional career.

That context made Wednesday’s accident feel even more surreal for many fans following Bauer’s comeback journey.

Photos From Crash Quickly Went Viral

Images from the wreck spread rapidly online after TMZ Sports first published photos from the scene.

One photo showed Bauer’s McLaren sitting in the middle of an intersection with catastrophic damage along the side of the vehicle. Another image later posted by Bauer appeared to show the sports car crashed into the glass exterior of a building.

The former Cy Young winner seemed to maintain his sense of humor despite the frightening ordeal.

“If you told me I’d walk away from it without even a scratch, I’d call you insane,” Bauer wrote on X.

For now, though, the biggest headline may simply be that Bauer survived a crash that looked significantly worse than the injuries ultimately reported.