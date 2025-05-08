Rockies’ $182 Million Mistake Just Got Worse With Painful Procedure

The Colorado Rockies‘ signing of Kris Bryant was supposed to make him the face of the team’s future. Instead, he’s a cautionary tale in bad contracts.

Colorado gambled on Bryant, and it is aging like unrefrigerated milk. And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it did.

Bryant, limited to just 11 games this season and sidelined since April 12, is heading to Los Angeles for a “pretty intense” back ablation procedure, hoping to finally get relief from a chronic lumbar disk condition. The goal? Kill the nerves in his vertebrae to stop the pain.

Yes—the Rockies’ $182 million man relies on nerve destruction to make a comeback.

A Surgery Years in the Making

Bryant, 32, has been battling injuries since signing his seven-year megadeal in 2022. He’s never played more than 80 games in a season for Colorado. He’s dealt with plantar fasciitis, oblique issues, and now recurring back pain, making the front office look foolish.

The latest procedure—an ablation that involves burning nerve endings in the spine—is a last-resort move after rehab, rest, and epidurals failed. Bryant admitted he’s “had a lot of needles in my back the last two weeks,” and there’s still no timeline for a return.

The Numbers Are Brutal

Since arriving in Denver, Bryant has appeared in just 170 of 521 possible games through May 2025. In his Rockies career he is slashing a modest .244 batting average with only 17 home runs and 61 RBIs—anemic numbers by any standard, but especially brutal when tied to a $182 million price tag. It’s not just underwhelming—it’s one of the worst free-agent signings in MLB history.

Rockies’ Collapse Isn’t All on Bryant, But He’s the Symbol of It

The Rockies are currently dead last in the majors, and while injuries have ravaged the roster, Bryant’s absence has become a defining metaphor for the team’s dysfunction. His deal was meant to signal a new competitive era. Instead, it’s a $182 million anchor dragging the franchise to the bottom of the standings.

Manager Bud Black, who is also in a hot seat, tried to spin it optimistically, saying “where he’s heading” is positive. But fans aren’t buying it anymore. Bryant was supposed to be the guy. Instead, he’s become a punchline.

What’s Next?

Even if the procedure works, Bryant still has three seasons left on his contract after 2025. Whether he plays or not, the Rockies will owe him $28 million annually through 2028.

Right now, he’s not even running.

Bryant said he’s doing “everything he can” to get back on the field, but also admitted “nothing is 100%” with back injuries. That’s about as much optimism as Rockies fans can muster.

It’s not just that Bryant hasn’t lived up to expectations—it’s that he’s barely been visible. For a player once considered one of the game’s brightest stars, his time in Colorado has been defined by empty box scores and endless injury updates.

A Legacy in Ruins

Kris Bryant was once the MVP, a World Series hero in Chicago, and a franchise cornerstone. But in Colorado, his legacy is simple: he took the money and never delivered.

The Rockies bet big. And they lost bigger.