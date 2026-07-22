Colorado Rockies Announce Hunter Goodman Change During Nationals Series

W

hile the Colorado Rockies are 41-62 this season, they were able to secure an 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

As usual, star catcher Hunter Goodman was a major source of offense.

Goodman recorded two hits, including a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and scored two runs.

Rockies Announce Goodman Change

Colorado will play its series finale against the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies announced a change involving Goodman ahead of the matchup.

After starting at catcher on Tuesday night, Goodman is right back to being the designated hitter and for the second straight game will remain batting in the No. 3 hole.

Goodman’s Historic Stretch

Since the beginning of June, nobody has been better at the plate than Goodman.

He’s coming off a three-home run game just a few days ago, which marked his second such performance this season, and he has hit 18 home runs since the beginning of last month, the most in MLB during that span.

Since 2025, according to Underdog MLB, Goodman ranks second among qualified primary catchers in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, while ranking first in OPS.

This season, Goodman has already hit 31 home runs with 57 RBIs while batting .257 and leading the league with a .507 slugging percentage.

Goodman’s Trade Rumors

Goodman has been one of the more talked-about trade candidates on the market, but the Rockies have made their stance clear on what it would take for another team to acquire their two-time All-Star catcher.

According to a Tuesday report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies would need to be “overwhelmed” to move Goodman, and any deal would have to include “multiple high-end prospects.”

Some teams reportedly interested in adding a catcher include the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.