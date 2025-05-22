Rockies Sued by Fan Who Claims Team Is Too Bad To Watch

Just when it seemed the Colorado Rockies couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, they’ve now managed to get sued for being too bad to watch safely.

According to The Denver Post, a Colorado man is taking the Rockies to court after being struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2023 game at Coors Field. But this isn’t your standard “assumed risk” case. Timothy Roeckel claims the Rockies’ poor on-field performance and stadium design created a disengaging environment in which he couldn’t reasonably protect himself.

And honestly? He might have a point.

Losing So Bad It Hurts

The lawsuit alleges Roeckel was in a luxury suite—one designed more for socializing and sipping cocktails than actually watching baseball—when a foul ball from a Rockies batter hit him in the right eye. Architectural overhangs and mounted TVs made it “physically impossible” to see the ball coming.

Add the Rockies’ dreadful 2023 performance, and you get a stadium culture where fans stop paying attention. Roeckel’s lawyers say the team’s historically poor play has created an atmosphere where “spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action on the field.”

Translation: The Rockies are so bad, even their fans don’t bother watching anymore.

An Organization in Decline

This lawsuit is just the latest embarrassment for a franchise that’s already spiraling. As of this week, the 2025 Rockies own the worst winning percentage in modern MLB history, with a -150 run differential and a projected 134-loss season.

According to CBS Sports‘ R.J. Anderson, part of the problem is that the front office hasn’t hired a GM outside the organization since 1999. The director of pro scouting is the owner’s son. The team’s five highest-paid players—including Kris Bryant and Antonio Senzatela—have combined for negative WAR this season.

It’s not just a talent issue. It’s a systemic failure.

The Rockies aren’t just bad this year—they’re historically awful. As of late May, they’re 8-41 and, with the current record pace, it would shatter the modern MLB record. Their offense ranks near the bottom despite playing in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, and their pitching staff continues to regress without innovation or accountability.

The Rockies aren’t evolving, they’re decaying.

More Than a Freak Injury

Most teams would see a lawsuit like this as a wake-up call. But this is Colorado, where mediocrity is not just tolerated—it’s institutionalized.

The irony? A Yankees slugger didn’t strike Roeckel. The ball came off the bat of a Rockies player. They can’t even hurt fans the usual way.

The suit argues that the team’s obsession with hospitality over baseball and ignoring safety recommendations about netting helped turn Coors Field into a liability.

Now, the Rockies aren’t just a bad team. They’re a legal risk.

Where Does It End?

The Rockies have yet to comment on the suit. That silence mirrors their refusal to acknowledge the rot within. While the rest of MLB embraces innovation, the Rockies cling to outdated philosophies and front-office loyalty over results.

The sad part? Fans deserve better. Colorado once made the World Series. Now it’s being dragged into court for making baseball literally painful to watch.

This isn’t just rock bottom.

This is Rockies bottom.