Tigers Lose $19 Million Veteran For Remainder Of 2026

Just when it seemed all hope was lost, the Detroit Tigers suddenly put themselves back into the American League Wild Card playoff chase by winning seven of their last 10 games, but time is quickly running out.

At 72-80, the Tigers are within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, but would need plenty of help from their competition to make it happen. And with only 10 games remaining, their chances still require a miracle.

That being said, the Tigers have confirmed that they will be without a key reliever for what is left of the campaign.

The 2026 Season For Detroit Tigers Reliever Kyle Finnegan Is Over

Before their critical series against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox began on Thursday, the Tigers announced that reliever Kyle Finnegan had been placed on the 15-Day injured list because of groin inflammation, ending his season.

So far this season, Finnegan, who last pitched on Sept. 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays, has gone 3-1 and picked up two saves and has a 4.30 ERA with 47 strikeouts, along with a 1.66 WHIP.

Kyle Finnegan Was In His First Full Year With The Tigers

Finnegan starred at Kingwood High School in Texas before attending Texas State. After a limited freshman season, he broke out as a sophomore, posting a 3.28 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 93⅓ innings while earning a 4-0 start to the year.

He later pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Cotuit Kettleers, helping them win the regular-season championship.

Finnegan was taken by the Oakland Athletics in the sixth round (191st overall pick) in the 2013 MLB Draft and spent the next several years working his way through the Athletics’ minor-league system. After posting a 2.31 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, he became a free agent and signed with the Washington Nationals.

Finnegan reached the majors in 2020 and quickly established himself as a key bullpen option. The Nationals moved him into the closer role in 2021, and he would amass 34 saves that season. He’d stay as the Nats’ closer over the next several years, earning his first All-Star selection in 2024 after setting a career high with 38 saves.

The Nats saw fit to extend Finnegan to a one-year deal for 2025, but he was traded to Detroit at the July 31 deadline. He was key for Detroit down the stretch, posting a 1.50 ERA with four saves and 23 strikeouts over 18 innings in 16 appearances.

The Tigers then extended him with a two-year, $19 million contract in December 2025.