5 Teams Interested in Trading for Tarik Skubal Revealed: Report

The Detroit Tigers will soon have to decide whether to trade starting pitcher and back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Reports that surfaced Monday from ESPN’s Jeff Passan revealed that executives around the league believe the Tigers “want to trade” Skubal. The question, however, is whether they’ll receive a midseason offer worth accepting.

Several teams could inquire about Skubal in the coming days leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

5 Teams Interested in Skubal

While additional teams could enter the mix, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal identified five clubs that could pursue Skubal before Aug. 3.

Those teams are the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies have also been rumored as a potential suitor, but Rosenthal did not include them among the five teams he identified.

“The Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the clubs expected to inquire on Skubal, the reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young winner,” Rosenthal reported.

The Rays, Brewers, Braves, Yankees, and Dodgers are among teams who are expected to inquire about LHP Tarik Skubal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic pic.twitter.com/xd3RyzSO9O — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 28, 2026

Tigers Right Now

Detroit is 50-57 overall and riding a three-game losing streak, which only adds to the idea that the best move for the franchise could be trading Skubal and bringing back a significant haul in return.

Skubal remains one of the best pitchers in MLB, posting a 7-5 record with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts. He would likely be in the Cy Young Award conversation again if not for missing time earlier in the season, which has limited him to just 90.0 innings — well below the workload of some of his potential competitors.

Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, and it could potentially mark his final start with the team.

If Detroit doesn’t trade him, the Tigers will face another difficult decision at the end of the year. Skubal will hit free agency, forcing the organization to either sign him to a long-term deal or risk losing him for nothing this winter.