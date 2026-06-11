Detroit Tigers Announce Acquisition Of 4-Year Los Angeles Dodgers Player

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers played final game of their series with the Twins in Minnesota.

The Tigers won by a score of 11-0.

After the game, the team announced that they had claimed James Outman off waivers from the Twins.

He had been batting .156 with 10 hits, three RBI’s, nine runs and four stolen bases in 49 games this year.

Tigers PR wrote: “The Tigers today claimed OF James Outman off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Javier Baez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Outman’s Career

Outman was picked in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the 2023 season, Outman batted .248 with 120 hits, 23 home runs, 70 RBI’s, 86 runs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games.

Following the Dodgers, Outman spent part of two seasons with the Twins (before getting let go earlier this month).

Over 316 career games, the 29-year-old is batting .210 with 174 hits, 34 home runs, 98 RBI’s, 132 runs and 23 stolen bases.

There is no question that he is a good low-risk addition to the Tigers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Evan Woodbery: “Outman is a left-handed hitter with experience at all three outfield spots, but he’s primarily played center field in his MLB career with the Twins and Dodgers.”

@SleeperMLBTwins: “NEWS James Outman who the #MNTwins had DFA’d earlier this week has been claimed by the Tigers. Outman batted .151 in 86 games with the Twins after they acquired him for Brock Stewart at the deadline.”

Nelson Espinal: “Former Dodger news: James Outman has been claimed by the Detroit Tigers on waivers. Since his amazing 2023, when he was valued at 3.4 bWAR, he has been awful at the plate. He hit .156/.229/.250 with the Twins this year before being DFA’d. Outman gets another chance to stick in MLB.”

@313sports8176: “Good outfield depth. Fast and plays good defense. Don’t know what happened after his rookie year in LA, but it’d be such a steal if he could somehow go back to around that level of production. Would assume Zach short is dfa’d”