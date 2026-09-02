Tigers Reportedly Agree to $4M Deal With ‘Elite’ 12-Year-Old Hitter

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly agreed to a deal with a young hitter out of the Dominican Republic.

The International Signing Period is key for every MLB team, as players who are 16-years-old and older can sign. However, teams often have verbal agreements with players way younger than that.

Detroit is the latest team to have an agreement, as the Tigers have a deal in place with a 12-year-old.

Tigers Agree to $4M Deal With a 12-Year-Old

Although MLB teams can only sign Internatioanl players who are 16-years-old or older, the Tigers have a deal in place with a 12-year-old.

MLB insider Wilber Sanchez, who covers International Free Agency and Dominican prospects, revealed the Tigers have a pre-agreement in place with 12-year-old Kevin Sosa.

“SOURCE: The Detroit Tigers have reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Kevin Sosa for a $4.0 million signing bonus, making him the youngest player in international baseball history to secure a deal of that magnitude. Sosa is regarded as an elite talent with the tools and projection that would make him highly coveted by any of MLB’s 30 organizations. He already shows an advanced ability to handle fastballs in the 91-93 mph range,” Sanchez wrote on X.

The Tigers having a deal in place with a 12-year-old is stunning, but it’s nothing new in baseball. MLB teams often have pre-agreements in place years before they turn 16.

However, because it is just a pre-agreement and nothing is signed, both sides can walk away from it at any point, so there is no guarantee Sosa ends up signing with the Tigers. And the MLB is pushing for an International Draft in the new CBA, which will also hinder the possibility of this deal coming to fruition.

Regardless, the Tigers have high hopes in Sosa and plan to sign him for $4 million once he turns 16.

Fans React to Detroit’s Deal With Kevin Sosa

After Sanchez’s report, many MLB fans and Tigers fans had mixed feelings.

If Sosa does pan out, it’s great that the Tigers were able to get him to agree to a deal early. However, many fans don’t like MLB teams already scouting and talking to 12-year-olds.

“This is dumb. Good for the kid, but a lot can change between 12 years old and 18 years old. Tigers are wasting money,” a fan wrote.

“12 yr old?. Is this real? How can it be legal?,” a fan added.

“That’s not elite… He’s 12.. allegedly . Let him be a kid. This is too young to offer this,” a fan wrote.

“Funny how nobody understands what a pre agreement is. And he cant sign until he is 16,” a fan added.

Detroit won’t be the last MLB team to have a deal in place with someone well before they are eligible to sign at 16.

Detroit Right Now

The Tigers are 63-75 and firmly out of playoff contention after being sellers at the trade deadline.

Detroit has lost back-to-back games to the Minnesota Twins by scores of 11-1 and 15-2, and will look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday.

“It’s a pretty low feeling just because we’re not in a good place right now, and we’re not executing the way that we’re accustomed to, in the way that we’re talented enough to,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Detroit will have an off day on Thursday before a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.