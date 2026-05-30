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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

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CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 13: American League All-Star Prince Fielder #84 of the Texas Rangers talks with American League All-Star Jose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers during the Gatorade All-Star Workout at the Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

GettyAmerican League All-Star Jose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers stands near the dugout during the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers All-Star is still a free agent.

Jose Iglesias is available to sign with any team in the league on May 30.

He is coming off a season where he batted .229 with 70 hits, three home runs, 36 RBI’s, 29 runs and five stolen bases in 112 games for the San Diego Padres.

Iglesias’ MLB Background

GettyJose Iglesias #7 of the San Diego Padres reacts as he makes his way to first base after he was hits by a pitch during the eighth inning in the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Iglesias started out his career with the Boston Red Sox.

He then spent part of five seasons with the Tigers where he broke out into an All-Star during the 2015 season (at 25).

That year, Iglesias batted .300 with 125 hits in 120 games.

GettyJose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning agianst the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Iglesias has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds over 13 total MLB seasons.

The 36-year-old is batting .279 with 1,212 hits, 54 home runs, 428 RBI’s, 506 runs and 70 stolen bases in 1,293 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Iglesias gets another shot with an MLB team before the end of his career.

Tigers Right Now

Getty Wenceel Perez #46, Riley Greene #31 and Matt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers run in from the outfield after a win over the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on May 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are currently 22-36 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League Central.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 8-22 in 30 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Tigers will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

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