On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Tigers All-Star is still a free agent.

Jose Iglesias is available to sign with any team in the league on May 30.

He is coming off a season where he batted .229 with 70 hits, three home runs, 36 RBI’s, 29 runs and five stolen bases in 112 games for the San Diego Padres.

Iglesias’ MLB Background

Iglesias started out his career with the Boston Red Sox.

He then spent part of five seasons with the Tigers where he broke out into an All-Star during the 2015 season (at 25).

That year, Iglesias batted .300 with 125 hits in 120 games.

Iglesias has also had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds over 13 total MLB seasons.

The 36-year-old is batting .279 with 1,212 hits, 54 home runs, 428 RBI’s, 506 runs and 70 stolen bases in 1,293 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Iglesias gets another shot with an MLB team before the end of his career.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently 22-36 in 58 games, which has them at the bottom of the American League Central.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 8-22 in 30 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Tigers will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in Florida.