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Detroit Tigers All-Star Recently Released By Current MLB Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers returns to the mound after giving up a run to a wild pitch in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Monday.

Detroit Tigers All-Star Recently Released

GettyMichael Lorenzen #24 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Coors Field on August 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Earlier this month, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had been released by the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Colorado Rockies released RHP Michael Lorenzen.”

Lorenzen had been designated for assignment two days earlier.

GettyMichael Lorenzen #24 of the Colorado Rockies expresses his frustration on his way back to the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Lorenzen went 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA in 26 games this year.

He had been in the middle of his first season with Colorado.

Looking At Lorenzen

GettyMichael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Lorenzen has been in the MLB for 12 seasons.

In 2023, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he spent part of one year with the Tigers.

The 34-year-old has also had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 MLB season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-70 record in 131 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

Right now, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

GettyMickey Moniak #22 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on August 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.

As for the Rockies, they have had another very tough season in 2026.

Right now, they are at the bottom of the National League West with a 50-81 record in 131 games.

On Tuesday night, the Rockies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 13-3 loss on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers All-Star Recently Released By Current MLB Team

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