Detroit Tigers All-Star Recently Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Michigan.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Monday.

Detroit Tigers All-Star Recently Released

Earlier this month, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had been released by the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Colorado Rockies released RHP Michael Lorenzen.”

Lorenzen had been designated for assignment two days earlier.

Lorenzen went 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA in 26 games this year.

He had been in the middle of his first season with Colorado.

Looking At Lorenzen

Lorenzen has been in the MLB for 12 seasons.

In 2023, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he spent part of one year with the Tigers.

The 34-year-old has also had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 MLB season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-70 record in 131 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.

Right now, the Tigers are 7.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first in the division.

Looking At The Rockies Right Now

As for the Rockies, they have had another very tough season in 2026.

Right now, they are at the bottom of the National League West with a 50-81 record in 131 games.

On Tuesday night, the Rockies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 13-3 loss on Monday night.