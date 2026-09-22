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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Released By Blue Jays

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DETROIT, MI - JULY 6: Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers flips a baseball while pitching against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 6, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They are coming off a 9-2 victory on Monday.

Former Tigers All-Star Released By Jays

GettyMichael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had elected free agency from the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “Toronto Blue Jays sent RHP Michael Lorenzen outright to Buffalo Bisons.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “RHP Michael Lorenzen elected free agency.”

He was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on September 18: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Tibu 🦈”

Lorenzen had struggled with the Blue Jays.

He went 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games.

The 34-year-old also spent time with the Colorado Rockies earlier this year.

Looking At Lorenzen

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the ball from pitcher Michael Lorenzen #55 taking him out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Rockies and Tigers, he has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies over 12 total seasons.

In 2023, Lorenzen made the All-Star Game when he spent half of the season with the Tigers.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team before the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 74-83 record in 157 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-80 record in 157 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Released By Blue Jays

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