Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Released By Blue Jays

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They are coming off a 9-2 victory on Monday.

Former Tigers All-Star Released By Jays

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Tigers All-Star had elected free agency from the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “Toronto Blue Jays sent RHP Michael Lorenzen outright to Buffalo Bisons.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “RHP Michael Lorenzen elected free agency.”

He was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on September 18: “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Tibu 🦈”

Lorenzen had struggled with the Blue Jays.

He went 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games.

The 34-year-old also spent time with the Colorado Rockies earlier this year.

Looking At Lorenzen

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays, Rockies and Tigers, he has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies over 12 total seasons.

In 2023, Lorenzen made the All-Star Game when he spent half of the season with the Tigers.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another MLB team before the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 74-83 record in 157 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 77-80 record in 157 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.