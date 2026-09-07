Detroit Tigers Curiously Demote 24-Year-Old Pitcher After Guardians Loss

The Detroit Tigers finished their series against the Cleveland Guardians on a tough note, as they lost by a 3-2 final score on Sunday. With this, they were defeated in three of their four games against Cleveland during the series.

Now, following their series loss to the Guardians, the Tigers have demoted one of their promising young pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Demote Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Tigers have demoted pitcher Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo. This comes just two weeks after he was called up to the Tigers’ roster from Triple-A Toledo.

With Sears being a very promising pitcher in the Tigers’ system, it is notable that he has been sent back down to Triple-A. The young pitcher will now be looking to impress while with Triple-A Toledo in hopes of landing another call-up to Detroit’s roster before the end of the season.

Taking a Look at Sears’ 2026 Season With the Tigers

In his first three career MLB games this season with the Tigers, Sears has posted a 0-1 record, a 4.38 ERA, and eight strikeouts. However, he notably had a solid performance against the Guardians on Sep. 4, as he allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out four batters in 5.2 innings.

Sears has also shown plenty of promise in the Tigers’ minor league system this season. In 16 minor league appearances this campaign, he has a 3-2 record, a 2.16 ERA, and 67 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he has certainly had a strong season in the minors, and it would not be surprising if he got another chance on Detroit’s roster soon because of it.