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Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on Southpaw Pitcher Before Guardians Game

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AJ Hinch
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A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers announced a decision on their southpaw pitcher before their clash against the Guardians

Shortly before the Detroit Tigers‘ next meeting with the Cleveland Guardians, the organization revealed an update on Enmanuel De Jesus.

After landing on the paternity list, he has since returned as of Aug. 12.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Yilber Díaz has been optioned back to Triple-A, according to Tigers PR (via X).

Snapshot of De Jesus’ MLB Career

Enmanuel De Jesus

GettyEnmanuel De Jesus of the Detroit Tigers has been activated off the paternity list ahead of their next game against the Cleveland Guardians

De Jesus made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in September of 2023.

During his first season, he posted an 11.37 ERA and five strikeouts over 6.1 innings in two games.

After time away from the big leagues, opting to play internationally. Since returning to the Majors, he’s been improving his stat sheet.

At the time of this writing, he is riding a 3.58 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 37.2 innings pitched through 26 games. He’s walked 13 batters along the way.

De Jesus was only away on the paternity list for one day.

Snapshot of Díaz This Season

The 25-year-old right-hander made his debut back in July 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he played until this year.

So far, he owns a 37.80 ERA and three strikeouts across 1.2 innings in two Major League games.

Most of his time this season has been spent in Triple-A, where he’s posting a 3.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 43.1 innings in 36 games.

With De Jesus having been activated, Díaz is making his way back down to the minors.

Where the Tigers Stand Right Now

AJ Hinch

GettyManager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians

Detroit is quickly approaching the second matchup of its three-game series against the Guardians at Comerica Park.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Tigers ripped out a 6-4 victory, and they’re now looking to extend their three-game winning streak on Wednesday.

Following this stretch, Detroit will host the Chicago White Sox at home for another trio of games.

The series opener will take place on Friday, Aug. 14, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

For reference, the White Sox are currently leading the American League Central at 61-57 overall.

Now, the Tigers aren’t too far behind, as they’re in second at 59-60 overall.

Following Detroit in the AL Central are the Minnesota Twins (60-62), Cleveland (58-62) and the Kansas City Royals (49-72).

Looking at FanGraphs as of Aug. 12, Detroit has a 25.2% chance of winning its division and a 37.1% chance of reaching the playoffs. Additionally, FanGraphs gives them a 1.9% chance of winning the World Series this year.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Detroit Tigers Announce Decision on Southpaw Pitcher Before Guardians Game

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