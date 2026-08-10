On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.
They won by a score of 3-1 (and took two out of three in the series).
The Tigers have the day off on Monday before a series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
Tigers Released Former Dodgers Prospect
Ahead of their series with the Guardians, news came out that the Tigers had released a pitcher from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Lael Lockhart.”
Lockhart did not appear in a game for the Tigers at the MLB level.
He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.
Looking At Lockhart
Lockhart was picked in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent part of three seasons as a member of the Dodgers’ organization.
The 27-year-old has been with the Tigers since 2023.
This season, Lockhart went 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA in 20 Triple-A and Double-A games.
Here’s what people were saying on social media:
@tigersMLreport: “Farewell to Lael Lockhart Jr., who was released by the Mud Hens yesterday. He has thrown the 2nd most innings in Detroit’s system since 2023, and he was a key part of two Erie SeaWolves championships. Best of luck to Lael in his future endeavors!”
@OPSenheimer: “Loved Lael’s curveball/splitter a few years ago. Too bad he wasn’t able to get the call to the big league team.”
Looking At The Tigers Right Now
The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-27 in 57 games at home).
Following three games with the Guardians, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Michigan.
Detroit Tigers Announce Release Of Former Dodgers Prospect