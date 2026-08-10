Detroit Tigers Announce Release Of Former Dodgers Prospect

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

They won by a score of 3-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

The Tigers have the day off on Monday before a series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Tigers Released Former Dodgers Prospect

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, news came out that the Tigers had released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Lael Lockhart.”

Lockhart did not appear in a game for the Tigers at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Lockhart

Lockhart was picked in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He spent part of three seasons as a member of the Dodgers’ organization.

The 27-year-old has been with the Tigers since 2023.

This season, Lockhart went 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA in 20 Triple-A and Double-A games.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@tigersMLreport: “Farewell to Lael Lockhart Jr., who was released by the Mud Hens yesterday. He has thrown the 2nd most innings in Detroit’s system since 2023, and he was a key part of two Erie SeaWolves championships. Best of luck to Lael in his future endeavors!”

@OPSenheimer: “Loved Lael’s curveball/splitter a few years ago. Too bad he wasn’t able to get the call to the big league team.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-27 in 57 games at home).

Following three games with the Guardians, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Michigan.