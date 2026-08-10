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Detroit Tigers Announce Release Of Former Dodgers Prospect

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

They won by a score of 3-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

The Tigers have the day off on Monday before a series (at home) with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Tigers Released Former Dodgers Prospect

GettyLael Lockhart #18 of the Arkansas Razorbacks leaves against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first inning during the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field on February 22, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, news came out that the Tigers had released a pitcher from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 9): “Toledo Mud Hens released LHP Lael Lockhart.”

Lockhart did not appear in a game for the Tigers at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Lockhart

GettyLael Lockhart #18 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first inning during the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field on February 22, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Lockhart was picked in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He spent part of three seasons as a member of the Dodgers’ organization.

The 27-year-old has been with the Tigers since 2023.

This season, Lockhart went 3-4 with a 5.31 ERA in 20 Triple-A and Double-A games.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@tigersMLreport: “Farewell to Lael Lockhart Jr., who was released by the Mud Hens yesterday. He has thrown the 2nd most innings in Detroit’s system since 2023, and he was a key part of two Erie SeaWolves championships. Best of luck to Lael in his future endeavors!”

@OPSenheimer: “Loved Lael’s curveball/splitter a few years ago. Too bad he wasn’t able to get the call to the big league team.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyRiley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers rounds third base to score on a single by Hao-Yu Lee in the top of the 10th inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 58-60 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-27 in 57 games at home).

Following three games with the Guardians, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Michigan.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announce Release Of Former Dodgers Prospect

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