Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News

Also on Friday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Kerry Carpenter.

He has been out since July 26 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Expected to get out of walking boot this weekend.”

Carpenter had been batting .208 with 48 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 runs in 81 games this year.

Looking At Carpenter

Carpenter was picked in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

The 28-year-old is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Tigers).

He is coming off a solid year where he batted .252 with 26 home runs.

There is no question that Carpenter would be a boost to the Tigers if he could return before the end of the season.

According to the site, his return date is still TBD.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-72 record in 134 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 33-34 in 67 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Tigers will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

As for the Dodgers, they are 81-54 in 135 games, which has them as the top team in the National League West.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).