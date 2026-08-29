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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News During Dodgers Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers takes the field prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers gestures as he runs the bases after his first inning home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Also on Friday, the Tigers announced the latest update on Kerry Carpenter.

He has been out since July 26 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Expected to get out of walking boot this weekend.”

Carpenter had been batting .208 with 48 hits, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 runs in 81 games this year.

Looking At Carpenter

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Carpenter was picked in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

The 28-year-old is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Tigers).

He is coming off a solid year where he batted .252 with 26 home runs.

GettyKerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

There is no question that Carpenter would be a boost to the Tigers if he could return before the end of the season.

According to the site, his return date is still TBD.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers turns a fourth inning double play over Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 62-72 record in 134 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 33-34 in 67 games at home).

Following the Dodgers, the Tigers will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates scoring a run in the eighth inning with Mookie Betts #50 while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

As for the Dodgers, they are 81-54 in 135 games, which has them as the top team in the National League West.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News During Dodgers Series

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