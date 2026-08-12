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Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty Update During Guardians Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-4.

Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty Update

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitched against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers remain without one of their best pitchers, as Jack Flaherty has been out since July 20 with an injury.

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, the team announced the latest update on Flaherty.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Increasing intensity in throwing progression.”

According to the site, he could return in September.

Before getting hurt, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Looking At Flaherty

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft (and will turn 31 in October).

In addition to the Tigers, he has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles over 10 MLB seasons.

The 2024 World Series Champion has gone 66-64 with a 3.86 ERA in 209 games (203 starts).

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

There is no question that Flaherty would provide a solid boost to the Tigers when he returns.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyKevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians with Max Clark #15 at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 31-27 in 58 games at home).

Following two more games with the Guardians, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

GettyJosé Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

As for the Guardians, they are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 58-62 record in 120 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 30-31 in 61 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty Update During Guardians Series

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