Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty Update During Guardians Series

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home) in Michigan.

They won by a score of 6-4.

Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty Update

The Tigers remain without one of their best pitchers, as Jack Flaherty has been out since July 20 with an injury.

Ahead of their series with the Guardians, the team announced the latest update on Flaherty.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Increasing intensity in throwing progression.”

According to the site, he could return in September.

Before getting hurt, Flaherty had gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Looking At Flaherty

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft (and will turn 31 in October).

In addition to the Tigers, he has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles over 10 MLB seasons.

The 2024 World Series Champion has gone 66-64 with a 3.86 ERA in 209 games (203 starts).

There is no question that Flaherty would provide a solid boost to the Tigers when he returns.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the second-place team in the American League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 31-27 in 58 games at home).

Following two more games with the Guardians, the Tigers will remain at home to host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

As for the Guardians, they are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 58-62 record in 120 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 30-31 in 61 games on the road).