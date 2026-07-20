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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Cubs Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 16: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers heads to the dugout after the first inning while playing the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on September 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will be at Wrigley Field to open up a series with the Chicago Cubs.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in California (on Sunday).

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers is driven off the field in a cart after sustaining an injury during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He has been out since April 28 with an injury.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Tigers shortstop/center fielder Javier Baez will began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland tomorrow night, A.J. Hinch said.”

Báez is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Before getting hurt, he had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

GettyJavier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 18, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers are wearing uniform from the Negro League Detroit Stars.

Before the Tigers, Báez had spent time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons in the MLB.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title).

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyMatt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers, Ben Malgeri #53, and James Outman #43 celebrate after the team’s win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 46-53 record in 99 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

After three games with the Cubs, the Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyNico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs high fives Dansby Swanson #7 after scoring on a single by Pedro Ramírez #75 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 56-43 record in 99 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 29-20 in 49 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Cubs Series

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