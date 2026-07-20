Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News Before Cubs Series

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will be at Wrigley Field to open up a series with the Chicago Cubs.

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in California (on Sunday).

Detroit Tigers Announced Javier Báez News

Ahead of Monday’s series, the Tigers announced the latest update on Javier Báez.

He has been out since April 28 with an injury.

Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group wrote: “Tigers shortstop/center fielder Javier Baez will began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland tomorrow night, A.J. Hinch said.”

Báez is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

Before getting hurt, he had been batting .256 with 20 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 10 runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Before the Tigers, Báez had spent time with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets over 13 total seasons in the MLB.

He is a three-time MLB All-Star (and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series title).

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 46-53 record in 99 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

After three games with the Cubs, the Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 56-43 record in 99 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 29-20 in 49 games at home).