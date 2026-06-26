Detroit Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers opened up a series with the Houston Astros (at home).

The Tigers are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the New York Yankees.

Tigers Quietly Announced Justin Verlander Update

The Tigers have been without Justin Verlander since his only start of the season (on March 30).

Earlier this week, the team announced the latest update on the future Hall of Famer.

MLB.com wrote (on June 23): “Scratched from scheduled return June 21 after suffering a left hamstring strain during June 17 side session. Playing catch and completing rehab daily.”

According to the site, his return to action is still TBD.

Verlander had joined the Tigers over the offseason.

He is coming off a productive year for the San Francisco Giants where he went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA.

So far, the signing has not worked out for the Tigers.

After spending the first 12.5 seasons of his career in Detroit, Verlander also had stops with the Houston Astros and New York Mets (before the Giants).

He won two World Series titles with the Astros.

Social Media On Verlander

Here’s what people have been saying about Verlander recently:

@CoachAaronKnows: “Justin Verlander will not help this team . I’ve said this since day 1. The signing of Justin Verlander was for two things: 1)JV Gets to retire as a Tiger 2) Spreadsheet Scotty used it to distract the fan base that he didn’t do anything this off season to improve team .”

@TigersData: “Top Tigers earners in $ / pitch thrown Justin Verlander: $48,514 per pitch Tarik Skubal: $17,855 per pitch Kenley Jansen: $15,168 per pitch Framber Valdez: $7,866 per pitch Jack Flaherty: $7,662 per pitch”

@TigerTerritory_: “Justin Verlander suffered another setback in his return from injury. Will he pitch again for the Tigers this season?”

@sportscryptid: “i hope justin verlander gets at least one last out at comerica but it’s still been special to have him in the dugout”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 34-46 record in 80 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 22-18 in 40 games at home).