Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News Before Pirates Series

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 6: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers manages to hang on to his bat after swinging for a strike against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on June 6, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Monday. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.
Before Monday’s game, the Tigers announced news on injured outfielder Kerry Carpenter.
Detroit Tigers Announce Kerry Carpenter Update Before Pirates Game
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 9: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 9, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Chris McCosky wrote on X: “AJ Hinch said Kerry Carpenter has been sent to a foot specialist for further evaluation. Not a great sign. Medical report comes out tomorrow”
Carpenter has been on the IL since July 27 with left foot plantar fasciitis.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 05: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the bottom of the third inning at Comerica Park on June 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The outfielder also missed time in May due to a left AC joint sprain.
In 81 games this season, Carpenter has slashed .208/.276/.416 with 13 home runs, five doubles, two triples and 36 RBI.
Looking at Detroit Tigers Outfielder Kerry Carpenter
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 04: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Kerry Carpenter #30 after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
The Tigers selected Carpenter in the 19th round (No. 562 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Virginia.
Carpenter made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2022.
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Carpenter has hit .258/.314/.492 with 83 home runs, 60 doubles, 15 triples and 229 RBI over 447 career MLB games.
In the postseason, Carpenter has slashed .275/.373/.471 with three home runs, one double and 10 RBI across 15 games.
Detroit Tigers Right Now
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Chicago White Sox swept the Tigers in three games at Comerica Park this past weekend.
Detroit is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Currently, the Tigers are in second place in the American League Central with a 60-64 record.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 29: AJ Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers calls his team together on the pitcher’s mound in the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)
They are 5 1/2 games back of the White Sox for first place in the division.
In the Wild Card standings, the Tigers are just one game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the final playoff spot.
The Tigers have a day off on Thursday after they finish their series with the Pirates. Then, the team will head to Kansas City for a three-game set with the Royals.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News Before Pirates Series