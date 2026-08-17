Detroit Tigers Announced Kerry Carpenter News Before Pirates Series

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Monday. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

Before Monday’s game, the Tigers announced news on injured outfielder Kerry Carpenter.

Detroit Tigers Announce Kerry Carpenter Update Before Pirates Game

Chris McCosky wrote on X: “AJ Hinch said Kerry Carpenter has been sent to a foot specialist for further evaluation. Not a great sign. Medical report comes out tomorrow”

Carpenter has been on the IL since July 27 with left foot plantar fasciitis.

The outfielder also missed time in May due to a left AC joint sprain.

In 81 games this season, Carpenter has slashed .208/.276/.416 with 13 home runs, five doubles, two triples and 36 RBI.

Looking at Detroit Tigers Outfielder Kerry Carpenter

The Tigers selected Carpenter in the 19th round (No. 562 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Virginia.

Carpenter made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2022.

Carpenter has hit .258/.314/.492 with 83 home runs, 60 doubles, 15 triples and 229 RBI over 447 career MLB games.

In the postseason, Carpenter has slashed .275/.373/.471 with three home runs, one double and 10 RBI across 15 games.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Chicago White Sox swept the Tigers in three games at Comerica Park this past weekend.

Detroit is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Currently, the Tigers are in second place in the American League Central with a 60-64 record.

They are 5 1/2 games back of the White Sox for first place in the division.

In the Wild Card standings, the Tigers are just one game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the final playoff spot.

The Tigers have a day off on Thursday after they finish their series with the Pirates. Then, the team will head to Kansas City for a three-game set with the Royals.