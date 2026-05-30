Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander Update Before White Sox Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will be back at Rate Field for the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday.

Dillon Dingler finished with home run (and two RBI’s).

Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander Update

The Tigers have been hit with an abundance of injuries to start the 2026 season.

One of those players who has missed time is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

He has pitched in just one game this season (on March 30), going 3.2 innings (and allowing five earned runs).

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Tigers announced the latest update on Verlander.

MLB.com wrote: “Scheduled to throw a bullpen session on May 30 at Rate Field.”

According to the site, Verlander is still supposed to return in June.

While Verlander is far from his prime at 43, he was an intriguing addition to the Tigers this year.

On top of spending the first part of his legendary career with the franchise, he had been coming off a solid year for the San Francisco Giants.

In 2025, Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games.

Verlander has also had stints with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over 21 seasons in the MLB.

He won two World Series titles during his time in Houston.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into Saturday at the bottom of the American League Central with a 22-36 record in 58 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 8-22 in 30 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Tigers will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.