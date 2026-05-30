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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander Update Before White Sox Series

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BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 03: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers high-fives his teammares in the dugout after being relieved in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during Game Two of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 3, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will be back at Rate Field for the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday.

Dillon Dingler finished with home run (and two RBI’s).

Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander Update

GettyPitchers Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal #29, right, who are both on the injured list, watch from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have been hit with an abundance of injuries to start the 2026 season.

One of those players who has missed time is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

He has pitched in just one game this season (on March 30), going 3.2 innings (and allowing five earned runs).

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Tigers announced the latest update on Verlander.

MLB.com wrote: “Scheduled to throw a bullpen session on May 30 at Rate Field.”

According to the site, Verlander is still supposed to return in June.

While Verlander is far from his prime at 43, he was an intriguing addition to the Tigers this year.

On top of spending the first part of his legendary career with the franchise, he had been coming off a solid year for the San Francisco Giants.

In 2025, Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 games.

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Verlander has also had stints with the New York Mets and Houston Astros over 21 seasons in the MLB.

He won two World Series titles during his time in Houston.

Tigers Right Now

GettyAJ Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers calls his team together on the pitcher’s mound in the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Tigers come into Saturday at the bottom of the American League Central with a 22-36 record in 58 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 8-22 in 30 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Tigers will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Announced Latest Justin Verlander Update Before White Sox Series

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